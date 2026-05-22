Woman Claims Sexual Encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 2010, Only Accuser to Make Claim at Royal Residence

Detectives from Thames Valley Police have launched an investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the ex-husband of Princess Diana, for potential sexual offences including sexual misconduct and corruption.

Police today revealed they are probing a claim by a non-British woman who says she was flown to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein for sex with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor , a well-known royal.

The unnamed trafficking victim alleged that she was in her 20s when, at the paedophile's request, she spent a night with Andrew at his Royal Lodge home in Windsor. The woman claims she had a sexual encounter with the former prince and was then taken to Buckingham Palace for tea afterward in 2010. She is the only Epstein accuser who says she slept with Andrew at a royal residence. Thames Valley Police has spoken to her lawyer.

But officers are yet to carry out interviews because she has not made a formal complaint. Specialist detectives have told her attorney that they will speak to her only when, and if, she feels ready





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