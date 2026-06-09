Woman claims she was sexually assaulted on Eurostar train by 'very drunk' Dutch men

A woman has claimed she was sexually assaulted on a Eurostar train by 'very drunk' Dutch men who were arrested upon arrival in London. The incident has sparked concerns over safety on public transport, particularly for female passengers. Authorities are urging passengers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to the authorities immediately.

A woman claimed she was sexually assaulted on a Eurostar train to Britain by very drunk Dutch men who were arrested upon arrival. The train departed from Amsterdam on Friday and arrived in London, where two men were arrested at St Pancras station.

The group of men were noisy, drunk and had been caught smoking in the toilets, according to a witness. Staff requested the men tame their behaviour, but the rowdy group continued. Upon arrival in London, the men were handcuffed by British police who were waiting for them. Police confirmed they received a report at around 5pm of a woman on the Eurostar who had been assaulted.

One of the arrested men is suspected of sexual assault and the other of obstructing justice. A spokesperson for Eurostar said The group was under the influence. A woman was sexually assaulted on a Eurostar by very drunk Dutch men who were arrested upon arrival. Public transport has increasingly become a hotspot for predators all over the world to attack women.

Last year, Dutch police were on the hunt for a man in Amsterdam who was suspected of attempting to rape a night bus passenger as the young woman tried to make her way home. The man pursued the woman after she left the bus, and waited for the right moment to attack her. She was sexually assaulted and grabbed by the throat while on a side street, where the man then attempted to perform sexual acts on her, police said.

The incident has sparked concerns over safety on public transport, particularly for female passengers. Authorities are urging passengers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to the authorities immediately. The incident is a stark reminder of the importance of prioritising safety and security on public transport, and the need for increased measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future





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Eurostar Train Sexual Assault Dutch Men Public Transport Safety Concerns

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