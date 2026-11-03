Woman Convicted for Sex‑Friendly Scam after Posing as Male Army Officer

A 44‑year‑old woman used a fake Army identity on a dating site to lure a woman into a sexual relationship, leading to six sexual assault charges.

In a Caernarfon Crown Court hearing on 21 April 2024, a 44‑year‑old woman named Blade Silvano was accused of fraudulently presenting herself as a male Army officer named Hunter to engage in a sexual relationship with a female victim through the dating site Plenty of Fish. The court heard that the debunked deception amounted to a 'cruel con' that resulted in six counts of sexual assault by penetration between November 2022 and June 2023.

How the Deception Was Constructed

The prosecution argued that Silvano, during her initial messages, consistently claimed to be a "captain and surgeon" in the Army. She used the pseudonym Hunter, humorists jokes, and a fabricated military background to build trust with the victim. The court was shown that the victim never suspected the defendant was female until a later phone call from the purported wife of Hunter revealed the truth.

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According to the court testimony, every intimate encounter took place in dim lighting or with the lights off, with Silvano isolating herself in a private bathroom afterwards. She purposely prevented the victim from touching her reproductive area, insisting it was "sensitive." During intercourse the defendant allegedly reported the condom had ruptured, furthering the victim's belief that the relationship was safe and legitimate.

Statements from Prosecutors and the Accused

Philip Clemo, the prosecuting counsel, maintained that Hunter's misrepresentation of her gender was a deliberate, detailed fraud that persisted for several months. He claimed that the defendant's repeated assurances of safety and her status as a "doctor" were part of a calculated confidence trick designed to manipulate the victim's feelings.

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Silvano, who has no fixed address, denied all accusations and insisted that the alleged victim was aware of her femininity. She stated that the victim could have visited her apartment and seen her naked, implying the deception was unimportant. The court recorded that the defendant's refusal to let anyone touch "his" sensitive area was a key argument in the prosecution's case.

Impact on the Victim and Legal Proceedings

The victim admitted to feeling sick upon discovering Silvano's true gender, describing the revelation as a shocking joke. She also reported doubt about whether any sexual activity had truly occurred, noting she had never felt a penis during their encounters. These emotional and physical uncertainties are central to the court's consideration of the assault charges.

The trial remains ongoing in Caernarfon Crown Court, with a final judgment pending. The prosecution has argued that the deception amounted to a paid confidence trick, bringing the victim into an unsafe and non-consensual environment. The defense has maintained that the allegations are unsubstantiated, placing the focus on the victim's claims of deception and emotional distress.