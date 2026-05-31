Woman Dead After Attempting Dog Rescue from Sea in Thornton-Cleveleys

A woman in her 60s died after trying to save a dog from the sea in Thornton-Cleveleys. The man with her is critically ill; the dog survived. Police treat the death as non-suspicious and will refer it to the coroner.

A woman in her sixties tragically lost her life after attempting to rescue a dog from the sea in Thornton-Cleveleys . The incident occurred on the evening of May 30, when emergency services were called to the scene near Fleetwood Beach Cafe.

The woman and a man, also in his sixties, got into difficulty in the water after entering the sea to save their dog, which had become stuck. HM Coastguard recovered both individuals, and the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital despite treatment at the scene. The man remains in critical condition. The dog was rescued safely and is reported to be unharmed.

Lancashire Constabulary confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances, and the case will be referred to the coroner. This heartbreaking event underscores the dangers of entering the water to rescue animals without proper safety measures and the importance of calling professional rescue services immediately





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Rescue Dog Sea Thornton-Cleveleys Death

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