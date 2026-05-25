Woman dies after being shot outside bar in Sheffield city centre

A 30-year-old woman has died following a shooting outside a bar in Sheffield city centre. Her family have been informed and police are continuing to investigate the incident. A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and two people were held near Stockport, Greater Manchester, in the early hours.

A 30-year-old woman has died following a shooting outside a bar in Sheffield city centre. A woman was found with serious injuries outside One Four One on West Street at about 02:45 BST on Monday.

She was treated at the scene by police officers and paramedics before being taken to hospital, where she later died. In connection with the incident, a 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were held near Stockport, Greater Manchester, in the early hours, and a 30-year-old man was arrested in Sheffield





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Sheffield Woman Killed Shooting Bar Police Investigation

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