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Woman dies after being shot outside bar in Sheffield city centre

UK News News

Woman dies after being shot outside bar in Sheffield city centre
SheffieldWoman KilledShooting
📆5/25/2026 4:56 PM
📰bbcemt
16 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 27% · Publisher: 51%

A 30-year-old woman has died following a shooting outside a bar in Sheffield city centre. Her family have been informed and police are continuing to investigate the incident. A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and two people were held near Stockport, Greater Manchester, in the early hours.

A 30-year-old woman has died following a shooting outside a bar in Sheffield city centre. A woman was found with serious injuries outside One Four One on West Street at about 02:45 BST on Monday.

She was treated at the scene by police officers and paramedics before being taken to hospital, where she later died. In connection with the incident, a 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were held near Stockport, Greater Manchester, in the early hours, and a 30-year-old man was arrested in Sheffield

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bbcemt /  🏆 120. in UK

Sheffield Woman Killed Shooting Bar Police Investigation

 

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