A 21-year-old woman died at the scene when a Seat Ibiza being followed by police collided with a Vauxhall Astra on Rugeley Road in Hednesford. A 23-year-old man from Walsall was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and the incident has been referred to the IOPC.

A 21-year-old woman has died in a crash following a police pursuit in Staffordshire. The front-seat passenger of a Seat Ibiza, which had been followed by officers, died at the scene of the crash in Rugeley Road, Hednesford, just after 23:00 GMT on Friday, Staffordshire Police said.

The force said the Seat collided with a Vauxhall Astra, which was also being driven by members of the public, after the short police pursuit. The impact killed the 21-year-old front-seat passenger in the Seat instantly at the scene. A 23-year-old man from the Walsall area was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody as the investigation proceeds.

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The driver of the Vauxhall Astra is also assisting police with their enquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to the crash, the force said. West Midlands Ambulance Service took two other people from the scene to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, but they required immediate medical attention following the high-impact event.

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Road Reopened After Hednesford Incident

The woman's next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers during this difficult period, Staffordshire Police confirmed. The route has reopened to traffic after being cordoned off following the incident. Traffic officers had enforced partial road closures across the Hednesford area until late the following morning to allow collision investigators to examine the scene thoroughly.

Due to the police activity immediately before the collision, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). Staffordshire Police has referred itself to the IOPC following the incident. This referral is a standard procedure to ensure independent oversight when police vehicles are involved in pursuits that result in serious consequences. The IOPC will review the actions of the pursuing officers to determine if all protocols were followed correctly during the chase.

IOPC To Review Police Pursuit Actions

This independent scrutiny aims to provide transparency and accountability regarding the use of police powers in high-risk situations that lead to public collisions. Staffordshire Police has appealed to witnesses who were in the area at the time or saw the vehicles beforehand to get in touch. Detectives are particularly interested in speaking to witnesses who may have seen the vehicles in the lead-up to the collision or who captured footage on mobile devices.

The public can provide information by calling 101 or via the Staffordshire Police website. When contacting authorities, individuals should quote incident 893 of 27 November to ensure their report is linked to this specific case. This appeal is critical for investigators to reconstruct the timeline of events accurately and to gather evidence that may not have been captured by official police cameras.