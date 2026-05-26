Woman Dies in Shooting Outside Sheffield Bar

A 30-year-old woman died in a shooting outside a bar in Sheffield's city centre during the early hours of Monday morning. Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 30-year-old woman died in a shooting outside a Sheffield bar during the early hours of Monday morning. Police rushed to the scene outside One Four One on West Street, in the city centre, at 2.45am and found the woman suffering serious injuries.

She was treated by officers and paramedics but sadly later died in hospital. A 30-year-old man and a woman, 32, were arrested earlier today in Stockport along with a 30-year-old man who was arrested in Sheffield following the incident. All three of the suspects remain in police custody as officers from South Yorkshire Police continue their investigation. The victim is yet to be formally identified.

A large police presence remained at the scene on West Street, home to many of the city's most popular bars, throughout this afternoon. Drivers have been urged to avoid the area. Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane of South Yorkshire Police said: 'This is a devastating incident which has resulted in the death of a young woman while on a night out during the bank holiday weekend in Sheffield. A large police presence remained at the scene throughout Bank Holiday Monday.

Three people have since been arrested. West Street is a hub for Sheffield's nightlife and is home to a number of popular pubs, bars and nightclubs.

First and foremost, our thoughts are with her family and everyone who knew and loved her. Our investigation is being led by our Major Crime Team, and as part of our inquiries, three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A man and woman were arrested near Stockport in Greater Manchester early this morning and a further man has been detained here in Sheffield. Our officers have been working extremely hard to piece together the events surrounding the shooting.

While our investigation is in its early stages, we will continue to have a significant presence at the scene in the area today and in the coming days. Bank holidays are one of the busiest times of the year, and we know that there were people in the area around West Street and Eldon Street who saw what happened or know who is responsible.

If this is you, please share what you know either directly to us, or completely anonymously via Crimestoppers. Now is not the time to stay silent. Gun crime causes unbearable tragedy and the victim and her family deserve answers. We will work tirelessly to provide these answers and to put those responsible before the courts.

Parts of Sheffield's city centre public transport were suspended earlier today due to the police cordon, with trams disrupted and cancelled





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