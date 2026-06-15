Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Netflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split FandomNetflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split Fandom The Most Captivating Fans of the World Cup: A Global Gallery from the Stands📷The Most Captivating Fans of the World Cup: A Global Gallery from the Stands Popovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff HopesPopovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff Hopes

Woman falls to death from balcony while fleeing alleged attacker, court told

Crime News

Woman falls to death from balcony while fleeing alleged attacker, court told
Tia LangdonJaiden Hassan-AgardSouthampton
📆6/15/2026 5:55 PM
📰bbcemt
34 sec. here / 10 min. at publisher
📊News: 45% · Publisher: 51%

A 25-year-old woman died after falling from a third-floor balcony while trying to escape a man who accused her of stealing drugs. The incident in Southampton has led to manslaughter and other charges against a 19-year-old defendant.

Tia Langdon , aged 25, died in hospital after falling from a third-floor balcony in Southampton on 28 August 2025. The incident occurred while she was attempting to escape an alleged attacker who had accused her of stealing his drugs, a court heard.

She and a friend were reportedly helping the defendant pack drugs at a flat when the confrontation escalated. The prosecution described how the defendant, Jaiden Hassan-Agard, 19, became angry, brandished two machetes, punched Langdon, and threatened her with the weapons. Frightened and feeling trapped, Langdon chose to climb over the balcony as her "best option," according to the prosecutor. She fell onto concrete, sustaining catastrophic injuries to her head, torso, and limbs, and died the next day.

Hassan-Agard denies nine charges including manslaughter, false imprisonment, assault, and making threats to kill. The case continues at Winchester Crown Court

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

bbcemt /  🏆 120. in UK

Tia Langdon Jaiden Hassan-Agard Southampton Balcony Fall Manslaughter False Imprisonment Machete Threat Drug Theft Accusation

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester IRA bomb survivor Woman says she was moments from deathManchester IRA bomb survivor Woman says she was moments from deathSamantha Shaw says she was by the windows of a building just moments before they were blown through.
Read more »

Pregnant Honiton woman's blood clot death 'unbearable' for familyPregnant Honiton woman's blood clot death 'unbearable' for familyCharlene Wakley from Honiton died from a blood clot experts say should have been monitored.
Read more »

Woman with 'chest infection' dies 10 days after diagnosisWoman with 'chest infection' dies 10 days after diagnosisMolly Jenner, from York, collapsed at home
Read more »

West Lothian woman receives her British Empire Medal for her charity workWest Lothian woman receives her British Empire Medal for her charity workCarers of West Lothian (CoWL) was proud to welcome guests, partners and supporters to Sycamore House for the formal presentation of the BEM to Chair, Ann Pike, in recognition of her exceptional service.
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-06-15 20:54:54