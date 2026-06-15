Woman falls to death from balcony while fleeing alleged attacker, court told

A 25-year-old woman died after falling from a third-floor balcony while trying to escape a man who accused her of stealing drugs. The incident in Southampton has led to manslaughter and other charges against a 19-year-old defendant.

Tia Langdon , aged 25, died in hospital after falling from a third-floor balcony in Southampton on 28 August 2025. The incident occurred while she was attempting to escape an alleged attacker who had accused her of stealing his drugs, a court heard.

She and a friend were reportedly helping the defendant pack drugs at a flat when the confrontation escalated. The prosecution described how the defendant, Jaiden Hassan-Agard, 19, became angry, brandished two machetes, punched Langdon, and threatened her with the weapons. Frightened and feeling trapped, Langdon chose to climb over the balcony as her "best option," according to the prosecutor. She fell onto concrete, sustaining catastrophic injuries to her head, torso, and limbs, and died the next day.

Hassan-Agard denies nine charges including manslaughter, false imprisonment, assault, and making threats to kill. The case continues at Winchester Crown Court





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Tia Langdon Jaiden Hassan-Agard Southampton Balcony Fall Manslaughter False Imprisonment Machete Threat Drug Theft Accusation

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