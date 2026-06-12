Woman fined £150 for feeding pigeons, while man gets £200 for accidentally dropping teabag

Two separate incidents in the UK have sparked controversy over the strictness of littering laws. A woman was fined £150 for feeding pigeons, while a man was issued a £200 fine for accidentally dropping a teabag from his McDonald's cup. Residents are outraged by the move and accuse the council of hypocrisy over a failure to challenge visitors who leave mountains of rubbish at popular beauty spots.

A woman enjoying a lunchtime sandwich was slapped with a £150 fine after tossing a crust to a pigeon. Holly Piper, 36, said she was approached by two council enforcement officers while watching the birds peck at the discarded morsel.

The officers issued her with a littering penalty notice on the spot. Holly challenged the fine, arguing she had simply fed a bird, but her appeal has since been rejected. English tutor Holly, of Ealing, West London, said she gave the pigeons the crust of her tuna sandwich and, out of the corner of her eye, she saw some blokes coming towards her. She had her phone nicked before and turned to run away.

Then she saw their black uniforms. It was horribly confusing because she didn't think she'd done anything wrong. All the crust was gone. Holly feels like she's been going mad and doubting herself, asking if it really is illegal to feed the birds.

An Ealing Council spokesperson said clean, safe streets and parks are a top priority for their residents, which is why they take a zero-tolerance approach to littering. This includes dropping food on the floor for pigeons, which can attract rats and other vermin. They have communicated their approach to littering through numerous channels, including the media, social media and directly to their residents.

Their success rate in magistrates' court for littering cases, including bird feeding, spitting, and urinating in public, is around 98 per cent. This comes after a man was issued with a £200 fine by a warden after he dropped a teabag from his McDonald's cup on the ground. Peter Murray took a photograph of the teabag on the ground after being issued with the fine.

He said he was sitting in his car with a cup of tea in Poole, Dorset when he went to remove the used bag but it burnt his fingers, so he threw it in the direction of his car door pocket. He claims he didn't realise it missed and actually fell through his open door and landed on the ground.

A warden for Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council then approached Mr Murray and issued him with a £200 fine for littering. The penalty would be dropped to £100 if he paid up within 14 days, he was told. Residents were outraged by the move, and accused the council of hypocrisy over a failure to challenge visitors who leave mountains of rubbish at popular beauty spots such as Bournemouth Beach.

Mr Murray said he was made to feel like a criminal over the accidental act and that the warden ignored his protestations that he still had the rest of his McDonald's waste ready to throw away. This has raised concerns about the strictness of littering laws and the potential for over-policing of minor infractions





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Littering Laws Pigeon Feeding Teabag Fine Council Hypocrisy Over-Policing

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