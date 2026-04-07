Woman Initially Dismisses Cancer Symptoms as Aging: A Wake-Up Call for Early Detection

A 49-year-old woman initially attributed her cancer symptoms to aging and perimenopause, delaying her diagnosis and treatment. The article highlights the importance of recognizing early warning signs of bowel cancer and the need for regular screenings. It delves into the rising rates of the disease in younger adults and the significance of lifestyle factors such as diet.

Kerry Hatrill, a 49-year-old customer service assistant from Bromley, initially dismissed her growing list of symptoms as typical signs of aging and perimenopause. The fatigue, bloating, and subtle changes in her bowel habits were all rationalized as normal occurrences for a woman approaching her 50s. She attributed her tiredness to a demanding work schedule and family responsibilities, and the physical changes were explained away as part of the natural aging process.

This delayed her seeking medical attention, a decision that would prove critical in the eventual diagnosis of stage three rectal cancer. It was a slow, insidious process, with early symptoms that were easy to overlook or misinterpret, a mistake that many women make when they start experiencing changes. By the time the more obvious signs, like bleeding, appeared, weeks had already passed, and the cancer had advanced further than it could've been, had Kerry seeked medical advice sooner. When she first noticed faint pink streaks after using the toilet, she believed it was nothing serious and chalked it up to something she had eaten. The persistence of the symptoms led to a mounting unease, a feeling that something wasn't quite right. \After initially being reassured by her GP after a stool test came back normal, Kerry's concerns deepened as the symptoms worsened. The urgency to use the toilet became more frequent, coupled with the frustrating sensation of not being able to go. Her stools became pencil-thin, and the fatigue she had previously ignored intensified. Finally, a significant episode of bleeding in April 2024 prompted a return visit to her doctor. Further tests revealed low iron anaemia, a critical indicator that led to an urgent referral for a colonoscopy. This procedure revealed a large tumour in her rectum, approximately the size of a small orange. A month later, the diagnosis of stage three rectal cancer was confirmed. Despite the shock, Kerry felt prepared to face the news, having suspected the possibility of cancer based on earlier indications. The diagnosis underscored the importance of early detection and the dangers of dismissing symptoms as merely signs of aging or hormonal changes. The emotional toll of the diagnosis extended to her family, and the fear of the unknown outcome weighed heavily on her. Kerry spoke about how difficult it was to tell her children, Jake, 28, and Craig, 25, as she could not guarantee how things would unfold. \Bowel cancer is a significant health concern, with approximately 45,000 diagnoses and 17,700 deaths annually in Britain, making it the second-most common cause of cancer death. In the United States, the numbers are equally alarming, with around 158,850 people expected to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year and over 55,000 deaths. A concerning trend is the rising incidence of the disease among younger adults. In recent years, 45 percent of diagnoses occur in those under 65, a notable increase from 27 percent in 1995, with one in five diagnoses now affecting individuals under 55. While older adults are more likely to get the disease, this trend has caused concern. The article highlights that both Britain and the US have implemented screening programs to combat this health crisis. In Britain, people are offered a home screening test every two years from the age of 50, and in the US, screening is recommended from age 45, including colonoscopies, which are considered the gold standard for visual examinations. Precancerous polyps can be removed during colonoscopies, further emphasizing the importance of regular screening. Dietary factors, such as consumption of too much red and processed meat and not enough fiber, are significant areas of concern. Adults should consume 30 grams of fiber a day, but around 96 percent don't. Insufficient calcium intake may also contribute to the risk of bowel cancer. Recognizing early symptoms, understanding risk factors, and participating in screening programs are crucial in improving outcomes and saving lives.





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