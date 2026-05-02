Woman Jailed for Life for Stabbing Sister and Stealing Rolex

Nancy Pexton, 70, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her sister, film director Jennifer Abbott Dauward, motivated by long-held jealousy and culminating in a violent attack and robbery.

Nancy Pexton, a 70-year-old woman, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 22 years for the brutal murder of her sister, Jennifer Abbott Dauward, a 69-year-old film director.

The Old Bailey heard how Pexton, who had a history of living on benefits, harbored deep-seated jealousy towards her more successful sibling. This jealousy culminated in a violent attack where Pexton stabbed Ms. Abbott in the neck, leaving her body to decompose in her Camden, north London flat. The motive, revealed through a series of disturbing messages, stemmed from a lifelong resentment fueled by Ms. Abbott’s perceived advantages – cars, houses, and designer clothes – while Pexton struggled financially.

The evidence presented painted a picture of a volatile relationship marked by both affection and animosity. Ms. Abbott had expressed fears for her safety to her nephew, stating that Pexton was 'capable of anything'. Prior to the murder, Pexton even sent messages hinting at her murderous intentions, referring to her sister as 'Satan' and proclaiming 'Karma is coming for you'.

After the attack, Pexton stole Ms. Abbott’s diamond-encrusted gold Rolex watch, claiming she was merely holding it for safekeeping, a claim the prosecution dismissed as false. The discovery of Ms. Abbott’s body was made by a concerned neighbor who broke down her door after not hearing her dog, Prince, barking for days. The corgi had been cruelly locked in the kitchen during the ordeal.

The scene was horrific, with Ms. Abbott found partially naked, decomposing, and with a gaping wound to her neck, secured with gaffer tape. Pexton’s attempt to deflect blame by suggesting a local drug dealer was responsible was rejected by the jury. The judge, Anuja Dhir KC, described Pexton’s actions as 'callous and cruel', emphasizing the profound grief inflicted upon Ms. Abbott’s family and friends. The case highlights a tragic tale of sibling rivalry and the devastating consequences of unchecked jealousy.

Ms. Abbott, also known as Sarah Steinberg, was a respected figure in the film industry, with directorial credits including the documentary 'War Of The Gods'. Her son, Brad Carlson, who lives abroad, spoke of a 'bubbling' resentment between his mother and aunt, and the constant tension that characterized their interactions. The stolen Rolex, a cherished gift from her son, was recovered from Pexton’s bag, further solidifying the evidence against her.

The life sentence reflects the severity of the crime and the calculated nature of Pexton’s actions, bringing a degree of closure to a heartbreaking case





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Murder Sibling Rivalry Jealousy Robbery Old Bailey

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