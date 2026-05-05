Woman on Trial for Manslaughter of Stepdaughter in 1978

Janice Nix, 67, is accused of the manslaughter of five-year-old Andrea Bernard, who died from severe burns after being scalded in a bath in 1978. The case was reopened after the victim's brother came forward with allegations of abuse and a coerced false statement.

A woman is standing trial accused of the manslaughter of her five-year-old stepdaughter nearly half a century ago. Janice Nix, 67, denies causing the death of Andrea Bernard in 1978, alleging the child suffered severe burns from scalding water in a bath.

Initially, the death was ruled an accident following a statement from 19-year-old Nix, who described the events as 'terrible and tragic'. However, the case was reopened in 2022 when Andrea's brother, Desmond, came forward with a disturbing account he had kept silent for decades, stating the burden of his knowledge had become unbearable.

Desmond testified that Nix routinely subjected both children to physical abuse and coerced him into falsely claiming his sister had accidentally fallen into the bath, promising to cease her violence against him if he complied. Isleworth Crown Court heard evidence of 'sustained beatings' inflicted on the children prior to Andrea's death, triggered by perceived rudeness. Prosecutor Kerry Broome argued that this marked the beginning of a cycle of violence that instilled terror in the children.

The prosecution contends that Nix would punish the children in the absence of their father, employing harsh and cruel methods. Desmond, who was eight at the time of his sister's death, recalled Nix being 'fuming' on the day of the incident. He described hearing Andrea screaming 'It's hot, it's hot' while Nix continued to demand she get into the bath. He remembers the screaming eventually stopping and then hearing Nix frantically telling Andrea to wake up.

Upon entering the bathroom, Desmond found Nix cradling Andrea, who was unresponsive and suffering from severe skin damage. Nix allegedly pleaded with Desmond to claim the incident was an accident, promising to end her abuse if he did so, a promise she kept. The court also heard details of Nix's arrival at the Bernard family home, where she began physically abusing the children, often while their father was away working.

Desmond detailed instances of being hit with objects, bitten, and forced to consume cat food. The prosecution asserts that these punishments were excessively violent and unacceptable, even by the standards of the late 1970s. Witnesses, including Nix's own mother and brother, testified to her abusive behavior towards the children. For nearly fifty years, Andrea's death was considered accidental, but Desmond's 2022 statement prompted a police investigation that uncovered new and historical evidence.

This evidence suggests Nix was present during the bath and instructed Andrea to enter the scalding water, indicating a deliberate act of punishment. The inquest following Andrea's death attributed the cause of death to cardiac arrest, septicaemia, and burns, concluding the death was accidental. It is believed the water temperature was at least 45C, potentially much higher. The coroner's initial findings were not challenged until Desmond's recent testimony.

The prosecution alleges that Nix intentionally caused Andrea pain and suffering through the scalding bath





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