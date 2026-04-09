Woman Rescues Man From Ocean, Unaware He's Wanted for Killing Wife and Her Lover

A Florida woman unknowingly rescued a man from the ocean only to discover he's suspected of a double homicide involving his wife and her alleged lover. Police are searching for the suspect, who is wanted on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

A woman in Florida unknowingly rescued a man from the ocean who is suspected of a double homicide involving his wife and her alleged lover. The dramatic rescue unfolded on March 24 at Vero Beach when Belinda, who preferred not to disclose her last name, heard cries for help while on her morning walk. She spotted Jesse Scott Ellis , 64, struggling in the water and immediately sprang into action.

Without hesitation, Belinda ran into the ocean, instructing Ellis, who was fully clothed, to float on his back and let the waves carry him to shore near Riomar Beach. Unbeknownst to Belinda at the time, Ellis was wanted by the Vero Beach Police Department for allegedly shooting his estranged wife, Stacie Mason, and her co-worker, Danny Ooley, earlier that same day. Both Mason and Ooley were employees within the Indian River County public works department.\Following the rescue, video footage showed Belinda comforting Ellis after he reached the shore. She asked him if he was alright, to which he replied that he was exhausted and wouldn't venture out so far again. The alleged shooting occurred around 7 a.m. that day. Ellis is accused of firing at least 21 shots at Mason, 49, and Ooley, 56, who were reportedly parked outside the Indian River County Main Library, engaging in a rendezvous. Reports indicate that Ellis arrived behind them with an AR-15-style rifle and opened fire into Ooley's vehicle before fleeing in his gray Ford F-150. He allegedly left the weapon at the scene and then made his way to nearby South Beach Park, where he is believed to have entered the Atlantic Ocean fully clothed, prompting the later rescue by Belinda. Police are actively searching for Ellis, who is wanted on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder. Authorities have described the crime as a 'crime of passion', emphasizing the targeted nature of the attack, stemming from Ellis's alleged fury over his wife's affair. Evidence found in Ellis's abandoned vehicle, including documents indicating suicidal ideation and his pain, further paints a picture of his emotional state.\Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey revealed that Ellis's abandoned car contained documents suggesting his intent to harm himself, including a note of apology. The vehicle also held wet clothing, an empty holster, and a .380 caliber magazine. Currey stated that Ellis's actions were premeditated. He emphasized the targeted nature of the killings, noting that Ellis possessed knowledge of his wife's affair and the events preceding the shooting. 'He executed those two individuals. Stacie, his wife, of 13 years and Danny Ooley. He executed them, without question,' Currey said. Police believe Ellis entered the ocean around 11 a.m. on March 24, hours after the shooting. Anyone who spots Ellis is urged to call 911 immediately and refrain from approaching him, as he is considered a threat to himself and potentially others. The Daily Mail has sought further information from the Vero Beach Police Department regarding the ongoing investigation and the search for Ellis





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Florida Double Homicide Rescue Vero Beach Jesse Scott Ellis Stacie Mason Danny Ooley Crime Of Passion Murder

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man Dies, Woman Injured in Co Louth Two-Vehicle CrashA man in his late 60s died and a woman in her 20s was injured in a two-vehicle collision on the N53 in Co Louth. Gardaí are investigating the incident, which occurred on Monday night, and appealing for witnesses.

Read more »

Man, 29, found dead in Salford with woman arrested for 'domestic abuse offences'Police have launched an investigation after Lewis Kent was tragically found dead over the Easter weekend

Read more »

Man found dead in Salford as woman arrested on suspicion of domestic abusePolice have launched an investigation after a 29-year-old man was found dead at a property

Read more »

Man, 29, found dead in Salford as woman arrested for 'domestic abuse offences'Police launched an investigation after Lewis Kent was found dead

Read more »

Man arrested after woman stabbed at Blackpool crematoriumA woman in her 30s suffered multiple stab wounds at the crematorium on Tuesday evening.

Read more »

Man denies celebrating during alleged rape of woman on Brighton beachVideo footage of Ibrahim Alshafe, one of the three co-defendants, is shown to the jury.

Read more »