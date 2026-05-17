Woman's Stroke Recovery Journey: From Incoherent Speech to Recovery and Inspiration

A woman shares her personal journey of recovery after a stroke, from feeling helpless and unable to communicate to regaining mobility and becoming an ambassador for a charity supporting younger stroke survivors.

When I tried to speak, the words that came out were incoherent. I knew I was in hospital, but had no idea what had happened.

All I wanted to know was if my unborn baby was OK. I’d been in a coma and had emergency surgery to remove a section of my skull in order to relieve pressure on my brain. Before the nightmare began, my life was very normal. My husband and I married in 2014, and I was so excited when I became pregnant four years later.

In the days before myIt was during the morning, after my husband had left for the day, that I began to feel faint and struggled to get dressed. Muddled and dizzy, I phoned my parents, who were thankfully nearby. When they arrived, I vomited and collapsed, and they called 999. It was a miracle my baby and I survived, but it was only the beginning.

I spent a month in hospital and it became clear that the impact of the stroke was significant. My right side was badly affected – I couldn’t walk, feed or dress myself, and I’d lost the sight in the centre of my right eye. Beginning speech therapy, I was warned my ability to communicate may never be normal again. Feeling my baby kicking inside me, but knowing I was so helpless, I felt terrified.

I was discharged after a month, but needed 24/7 care at home, and I was wheelchair-bound. Unable to cook a meal or go out with friends, it hit me how much the stroke had taken away from me. I felt very low. Two months after the stroke, in March 2019, my daughter Imaan was delivered prematurely by C-section, which doctors felt would be safest.

I was so grateful to hold her in my arms, but changing nappies left me exhausted, and I couldn’t sing or talk to her. I felt angry, sad and guilty that I couldn’t be the mum I wanted to be.

Then, when Imaan was three months, my marriage ended. I knew my husband was struggling with what had happened, but I never expected that. I felt numb.

However, I knew I needed to be the best mother for Imaan. Six months after my stroke, I had surgery to replace the bit of skull that had been removed with a metal plate.

Then, as my daughter grew, I poured all my energy into my recovery, so I could walk again and care for her. By the time she was a toddler and walking and talking, I’d re-learned to do those things, too. Today, I’m registered as visually impaired, having never regained the sight in my right eye, and I still experience pain and weakness in my right side, along with fatigue.

As Nisha’s daughter grew, she poured all my energy into my recovery so she could walk again and take care of her. I have to think carefully about how I enunciate some words and slow down my speech, and I also struggle with reading and writing. Three years ago, I started therapy. People think about the physical legacy of a stroke, but its ripple effect on someone’s life, relationships and career can be huge.

I never imagined my marriage would end, especially at the toughest point of my life, but I’ve realised I’m more than enough on my own. My therapist recommended Different Strokes, a charity that supports younger stroke survivors, and meeting other women like me has been so healing. I’m now an ambassador for its Black and Asian Stroke Survivors Project.

Imaan knows about what I’ve gone through – and I hope that as she grows up, my experience will inspire her the way she inspired me. Stroke is a medical emergency and you should always call 999 if you have any stroke symptoms. Many (but not all) people who have a haemorrhagic stroke experience a headache. A sudden, severe headache is very likely with a subarachnoid haemorrhage (SAH) but can also happen with an intracerebral haemorrhage (ICH).

People describe a thunderclap headache as the worst pain they have ever had, and like being hit on the head. If you have a thunderclap headache, even if it goes away by itself or with painkillers, you should call 999.

In stroke due to ICH, the symptoms depend on where the bleed happens in the brain, but can include weakness, numbness, visual loss or difficulty with speech, and you can have any of the signs of stroke in the FAST test





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