Woman's Two-Decade Addiction to Painkillers: How a Prescription Became a Life-Altering Dependence

A woman's story of how she became addicted to prescription painkillers (co-codamol) over two decades due to migraines. The article explores her dependency, the lack of monitoring by her doctor, and the consequences of a sudden medication shortage.

For two decades, Chloe Montgomery's life revolved around prescription painkillers, a secret she guarded from her loved ones. Now 36 and a property sales executive near Glasgow, her reliance began in her teenage years with co-codamol prescribed for migraines. She initially found relief, describing the initial effect as a 'light, fuzzy feeling' akin to a high, but the pain invariably returned, a common symptom of opioid withdrawal known as rebound headaches.

Her general practitioner continued to renew her prescription every few weeks without any review of her dosage or alternative treatments. This went on for years, with no attempt to reduce her reliance or explore other options. Montgomery felt she was masking her life. It was a constant fuzziness that made it difficult to concentrate. Although her family knew she took painkillers regularly, they were unaware of the extent of her dependence, under the impression that she could stop if she wanted to. She concealed her consumption from her children. The physical impact was significant; she was taking between eight and ten tablets daily and experiencing a sense of panic when her supply dwindled. She would even turn back during her commute to retrieve her medication. As her body grew accustomed to the drug, she began taking them more frequently than prescribed, every two and a half hours, despite the recommended interval of four to six hours. This dependence nearly cost her her life when she ended up hospitalized with a perforated bowel.\Then came the unexpected disruption. In February 2026, a national shortage of co-codamol 30mg/500mg tablets, announced on January 13, 2026, cut off her access to the drug. This triggered a 'sense of panic' as the supply would be limited until the summer. Facing the abrupt withdrawal from her medication, Montgomery was forced to confront the depth of her dependency. Co-codamol, a combination of codeine and paracetamol, is a common prescription when over-the-counter pain relievers fail to provide adequate relief. Codeine, an opiate, is inherently addictive, and the NHS recommends a 'treatment plan' for those taking it for more than three weeks to manage the risk of dependence. Paracetamol, the other component, carries its own risks, capable of causing serious liver and kidney damage, and potentially leading to fatal overdoses if overused. Codeine addicts often describe the experience as feeling cocooned from reality, or that the pill simply 'takes the edge off' their day. Jan Gerber, founder of the A-list rehab clinic Paracelus Recovery in Switzerland, highlighted the psychological addiction of codeine, noting that it can be just as difficult to overcome as its pain-relieving effects. 'Addiction, tolerance and dependence build quite quickly and within a few weeks, you're hooked,' he said. For Montgomery, coming off the tablets triggered withdrawals. 'Codeine also gives a warm fuzzy feeling, it can really calm you down, improve sleep, or simply help you to fall asleep,' she said.\The case underscores the complex nature of prescription drug dependence and the potential for long-term health consequences. The lack of proactive management and regular assessment by her GP allowed a manageable problem to evolve into a serious addiction, leaving her vulnerable when the supply was cut off. The article also sheds light on the challenges faced by individuals struggling with opioid addiction, especially when access to their medication is suddenly interrupted. It's a reminder of the importance of early intervention, regular monitoring, and comprehensive treatment plans for patients prescribed potentially addictive medications. The absence of these measures led Montgomery down a dangerous path. The story also exposes the critical need for a more proactive approach in the medical field to reduce cases of this type of addiction. Additionally, it highlights the importance of patient awareness regarding the risks associated with prescription medications and the need to seek help and support when dependence develops. The national shortage further emphasized the existing problem. The article serves as a cautionary tale, illustrating the devastating impact of prescription drug addiction and the importance of responsible prescribing practices, patient education, and readily available support services for those who are struggling. The sudden withdrawal from the drug put a spotlight on the challenges that can arise when patients are deprived of their medication, and the profound physical and psychological effects of dependence





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Prescription Drug Addiction Co-Codamol Opioid Dependence Painkiller Addiction Withdrawal Symptoms

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Woman's Two-Decade Battle with Prescription Painkiller Addiction: A Story of Dependence and RecoveryThis article explores the story of a woman's two-decade struggle with co-codamol addiction, highlighting the insidious nature of prescription drug dependence and the challenges of withdrawal. It details her path from using painkillers for migraines to relying on them for daily functioning, including the emotional impact of the addiction, her attempts to conceal it from her family, and the sudden crisis caused by a national shortage of the drug. The article also provides information on the dangers of codeine and paracetamol, as well as an expert's insights into the psychological aspects of addiction and the difficulties of recovery.

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