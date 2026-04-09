Woman's Two-Decade Battle with Prescription Painkiller Addiction: A Story of Dependence and Recovery

This article explores the story of a woman's two-decade struggle with co-codamol addiction, highlighting the insidious nature of prescription drug dependence and the challenges of withdrawal. It details her path from using painkillers for migraines to relying on them for daily functioning, including the emotional impact of the addiction, her attempts to conceal it from her family, and the sudden crisis caused by a national shortage of the drug. The article also provides information on the dangers of codeine and paracetamol, as well as an expert's insights into the psychological aspects of addiction and the difficulties of recovery.

For two decades, Chloe Montgomery's life revolved around prescription painkillers, a secret she carefully guarded from her loved ones. The 36-year-old property sales executive, residing near Glasgow, was initially prescribed co-codamol in her teens to manage painful migraines. However, over the years, the medication became a necessity for her daily functioning.

She recounts how the tablets offered an immediate sense of relief, a 'light, fuzzy feeling,' akin to a high, effectively masking her debilitating headaches. The cycle, however, was marked by the return of pain, a common symptom of opioid withdrawal known as 'rebound headaches.' Her reliance on the medication grew as her body adapted, leading to more frequent doses. Her general practitioner continued the prescription without any review of her dosage or alternative medications. \Montgomery's family remained largely unaware of the extent of her addiction, although they knew she consumed the pills regularly. She managed to conceal her dependence, taking between eight and ten tablets daily. Over the last three years, she experienced growing anxiety when running low on her supply, sometimes resorting to purchasing lower doses from chemists to avoid withdrawal symptoms before the month's end. 'I'd use them to get through the work day,' she admitted, describing instances where she would even turn back to retrieve them after dropping her children at school. As her dependence intensified, she started taking the painkillers every two and a half hours, defying the recommended interval of four to six hours, reflecting her escalating tolerance and addiction. This addiction would lead to a hospitalization with a perforated bowel.\In February 2026, she faced a sudden disruption when she did not receive her usual repeat co-codamol prescription, which came as a shock caused by a national shortage. A medicine supply notification issued on January 13, 2026, announced limited supplies until the summer. This sudden unavailability triggered a sense of panic, highlighting her deep dependence on the drug. Co-codamol, a combination of codeine and paracetamol, is often prescribed when over-the-counter drugs are insufficient. Codeine, an opiate, carries a high risk of addiction, and the NHS recommends a 'treatment plan' for those taking it longer than three weeks. Paracetamol poses risks to the liver and kidneys, with potential for fatal overdose. Codeine's effects are described by addicts as creating a cocoon from reality, or as 'taking the edge off' the day. Jan Gerber, founder of Paracelus Recovery, emphasized the psychological grip of codeine addiction, making it as challenging to overcome as its pain-relieving effects. The mother-of-two said coming off the tablets has triggered withdrawals. Codeine also gives a warm fuzzy feeling, it can really calm you down, improve sleep, or simply help you to fall asleep





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