Woman's Weight Loss Journey Takes Unexpected Turn with ADHD Diagnosis

After struggling with weight and finding Wegovy ineffective, Nell Jensen discovered the root cause of her eating habits was undiagnosed ADHD. Medication targeting dopamine helped her finally control her snacking and lose weight.

Nell Jensen thought her lifelong battle with weight would end when she started the weight-loss injection Wegovy . The 41-year-old from Brighton had endured years of bullying and failed diets.

But after five months on the drug, she lost less than 11 pounds, and her weight rebounded when she stopped due to cost. Two years later, a diagnosis of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) revealed the true cause of her overeating: a brain chemistry issue involving dopamine. With medication targeting dopamine, Nell finally gained control over her snacking and reached a healthy weight. Growing up in the Netherlands, Nell was mocked for her size.

She tried various diets and exercise but could not curb her mindless eating of chocolate and biscuits. After a difficult divorce, she reached her heaviest at 14 stone 13 pounds. Desperate, she turned to Wegovy, paying £160 per month on her customer service salary. The drug failed to suppress her appetite effectively.

She lost minimal weight and regained it all after stopping. Heartbreakingly, she felt the injection was not the answer. A psychologist diagnosed Nell with ADHD in 2025. Around 3 million people in the UK have ADHD, characterized by inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness.

Women often go undiagnosed until later in life. Research shows a strong link between ADHD and obesity, with ADHD patients being 50-80% more likely to be obese. Experts believe low dopamine levels drive ADHD patients to seek quick boosts from food. Nell realized she was dopamine snacking-eating unhealthy foods for an immediate mood lift.

Her psychologist prescribed bupropion, a dopamine-boosting drug. Within weeks, Nell's snacking reduced, and she improved her diet with soups and salads. Now, she maintains a healthy weight without Wegovy. The link between ADHD and obesity is particularly strong in women.

A Cambridge University study found that around 40% of women with ADHD are not diagnosed until their 40s. Prof Katya Rubia, a cognitive neuroscientist at King's College London, explained that low dopamine levels in ADHD patients lead them to seek rewards from eating. This explains Nell's incessant snacking. She had been using food to boost her mood without realizing it.

Her medication, bupropion, helped normalize dopamine, reducing her cravings. Nell also made lifestyle changes, cutting out croissants and ham cheese toasties for healthier options. Her story highlights the importance of diagnosing underlying conditions like ADHD when weight loss treatments fail. For Nell, the real solution was not a weight-loss drug but addressing the root cause of her eating behavior





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