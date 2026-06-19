Woman seriously injured after falling telegraph pole collapses at South Wales train station

A woman remains seriously injured in hospital after she and another woman were struck by a falling telegraph pole at a train station in South Wales. The telegraph pole collapsed in the station car park, trapping two women beneath it. One of the women has been discharged from hospital, while the other continues to receive medical treatment.

A woman remains seriously injured in hospital after she and another woman were struck by a falling telegraph pole at a train station in South Wales.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Pontyclun railway station on Thursday afternoon after a telegraph pole collapsed in the station car park, trapping two women beneath it. The pole was carrying live electricity cables when it fell. Both women were taken to the University Hospital of Wales, where one continues to receive medical treatment, and the other has since been discharged.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police stated that South Wales Police was called to the car park for Pontyclun train station on Thursday afternoon to reports of two women trapped underneath a telegraph pole. The pole, which had live electricity wires, fell on the two women at the car park of the Pontyclun railway station. The women were taken to University Hospital of Wales, where one continues to receive medical treatment, and the other has since been discharged.

Pontyclun is an unstaffed station on the South Wales Main Line, serving routes between Cardiff and Maesteg, as well as some services between Cardiff and Swansea





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Woman Injured Falling Telegraph Pole South Wales Train Station Emergency Services Air Ambulance

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