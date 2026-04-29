Woman Sheds Over 7 Stone and Transforms Her Life Through Diet and Exercise

A woman shares her inspiring journey of losing over 7 stone through healthy eating and exercise, overcoming a lifetime of struggling with her weight and emotional eating. She details her childhood experiences, failed diets, and the turning point that led her to prioritize her health and well-being.

Walking along the beach with my sons, feeling happy and confident in a size six bikini, I reflected on the woman I’d been just 16 months before.

She would never have believed me if I’d told her one day she’d shed the flab that had plagued her all her life, and have a body like her Hollywood girl crush, Margot Robbie. There are times when I can scarcely believe the transformation I’ve undergone, and in this era of GLP-1 jabs and surgery, I’ve done it all myself through healthy eating and exercise.

At my heaviest, I weighed just over 15 stone and hid my body away, ashamed, under size 22 clothes. I was the ‘fat, funny friend’ and I assumed I always would be. After all, I’d spent a lifetime being ‘big’, it was all I knew when it came to my identity and how others saw me. I grew up in Cheshire and at school I was teased constantly, the butt of cruel jokes about my size.

I had friends but was always cast as ‘the funny one’ never ‘the pretty one’ or ‘the one the boys fancied’. I’d laugh along to save face, but inside I was hurting. My parents showed their love for me and my siblings through food, and we always had to finish everything on our plates no matter how full we were.

I’d eat the foods I didn’t like first so I could ‘save the best for last’ – like sausages and pudding – which meant even when I was full, I’d keep eating. Over time, I stopped listening to my body completely and had no off switch. I’d snack constantly, Crisps and biscuits were my go-tos, and food was my emotional crutch. Sad?

Eat. Happy? Eat. Bored?

Eat. It was woven into every part of my life. After school, I went to work with horses. It was a physical job, grooming and mucking out the stables, but I’d come home and stuff my face with crisps and chocolate, so I remained overweight.

I still remember how humiliated I felt one day when a colleague told me I was too heavy to sit on the horse I was meant to train. It didn’t prompt me to try to lose weight though, rather I comfort ate yet more junk to make myself feel better. Any scenario where my size could be scrutinised made me anxious.

I loved visiting theme parks but would always stand in the queues gripped with nerves that I’d be told I was too big for the ride. I was never turned away but staff would always ‘double-check’ that my seatbelt fitted, which was mortifying. In 2010, when I was 20, I met Oliver, the same age as me.

I was working as a groom in the stables in his village and we bumped into each other in the local pub after work. I was a size 18 then and weighed around 14 stone – Oliver was on the large side, too, but that didn’t matter to us. We enjoyed nights in with a greasy takeaway and a bottle of wine, cuddling up on the sofa.

Kebabs were our favourite and the delivery driver would joke ‘See you tomorrow’ and we’d laugh, because we both knew he was right! Neither of us was self-conscious about our weight though – we just both loved food, fancied each other and enjoyed a laugh. In 2011, I became pregnant with our eldest son Henry and moved from Wiltshire to Manchester for Oliver’s job in tech.

Lonely and exhausted with a new baby, as ever I turned to food for comfort. By 2013, though, I desperately wanted to lose weight because I just hated feeling like a blob, tired all the time. I tried everything – from Slimming World and intermittent fasting, to the keto diet and meal replacement shakes – but could never stick to it.

Every diet felt restrictive and miserable, and I always ended up back where I started, devouring white toast with butter and jam, pizza for lunch and a curry in the evening, topped up with chocolate and crisps throughout the day. By the time Hugo was born in 2018, I was a size 22 and my confidence was at rock-bottom. I avoided social events and refused to be in photos, even ones with my children.

I hated myself for it but I hated how I looked and felt even more. By late 2023, I’d reached breaking point. My mental health was shattered, my joints ached and I struggled to keep up with the boys I was only 34, but I began to worry that if I carried on this way, I wouldn’t see them grow up.

I knew that quick fixes and fads hadn’t worked in the past; if I was serious about transforming my body and health I needed to learn about nutrition and how to lose weight healthily and sustainably. I enrolled in a number of online courses to educate myself and for the first time, I started to understand calories, protein and portion sizes. I realised I didn’t need to starve or ban foods





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