Woman Stabbed in County Durham Park: Police Hunt Two Suspects

A woman in her 50s was stabbed in Hardwick Green Park, Stockton-on-Tees. Police are searching for two men in connection with the targeted assault. The victim's injuries are not life-threatening. A previous incident occurred in the same park on April 20th.

A woman in her 50s was the victim of a stabbing in Hardwick Green Park , Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham , on Sunday, May 3rd, at approximately 1:40 PM.

Police are currently conducting a thorough investigation to locate two male suspects believed to be involved in the attack. The incident occurred in broad daylight, raising concerns among local residents, although authorities have stated that the assault appears to be targeted and does not pose a general threat to the wider community. The victim was approached by one of the men, who was reportedly wearing dark clothing and concealing his face.

This suspect allegedly attacked the woman with a knife, inflicting a stab wound. The attacker was accompanied by a second individual who was observed on a pedal bike. Following the assault, both suspects fled the scene, disappearing into a wooded area within the park. Emergency services were immediately called, and the woman received medical attention.

Police have confirmed that her injuries, while requiring treatment, are not considered life-threatening. A police cordon was established around a section of the park near residential buildings and a high-rise apartment block, as officers began their investigation and evidence collection. The scene was carefully secured to preserve potential clues and facilitate a comprehensive forensic examination. Investigators are meticulously reviewing all available evidence, including witness statements and any potential CCTV or dashcam footage from the area.

This incident is not isolated, as police are also investigating a separate event that took place on April 20th in the same park. In that instance, a woman was reportedly pulled to the ground near the park's play area, but managed to break free and escape. While the connection between the two incidents is currently unknown, detectives are exploring all possibilities and considering whether they may be linked.

Detective Sergeant Paul Edmonds of Stockton CID has appealed to the public for assistance, emphasizing the importance of any information that could aid the investigation. He reassured the community that the attack appears to be targeted, but urged anyone who was present in the park at the time of the stabbing or has relevant information to come forward.

Specifically, police are requesting individuals with dashcam or CCTV footage that may have captured the incident or the suspects' movements to contact them. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 083578. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers, either online or by calling 0800 555 111. The police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community and are actively pursuing all leads to bring the perpetrators to justice





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Stabbing County Durham Hardwick Green Park Police Investigation Targeted Assault

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