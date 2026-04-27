Woman Sues After Car Crash Causes Loss of Hearing

A woman who relied on a cochlear implant after being born deaf is taking legal action after a car accident allegedly damaged the device and left her unable to hear. Paige Elliott is seeking compensation for the physical and emotional trauma caused by the collision.

A 26-year-old woman from Kinglassie, Fife, is pursuing legal action against the driver of a Land Rover following a car accident in July 2024 that resulted in the loss of her hearing.

Paige Elliott, who was born deaf and received a cochlear implant at the age of two, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a family member when it was struck from behind at a significant speed. The impact of the collision is alleged to have directly damaged her cochlear implant, a device that had provided her with the ability to hear for over two decades and allowed her to live a life she described as ‘normal’.

The subsequent loss of hearing has profoundly impacted her daily life, forcing her to rely heavily on her hearing aid dog, Fiji, for assistance. She now finds everyday tasks such as phone conversations and enjoying music inaccessible. The accident has had a devastating emotional and physical toll on Ms. Elliott. She describes the experience of losing her hearing as ‘terrifying’, emphasizing the sudden and disorienting return to a world of silence and the accompanying feelings of isolation.

In addition to the loss of her hearing, the impact caused soft tissue damage to her face and neck, as well as a concussion resulting from her head striking the headrest. She recounts the immediate aftermath of the crash, highlighting the fear and frustration of being unable to communicate her distress due to her inability to hear or be heard.

The initial realization that something was wrong came moments after the collision when she noticed she could no longer perceive the voices of those around her. While a new cochlear implant has been surgically placed, Ms. Elliott is experiencing complications believed to be linked to internal scarring, further hindering her ability to regain her previous level of hearing.

These complications manifest in unsettling ways, such as an inability to detect crucial warning signals like fire alarms and a distorted perception of familiar voices, specifically her grandfather’s voice sounding distinctly feminine. The legal team representing Ms. Elliott, Digby Brown Solicitors, is dedicated to securing the necessary treatment and a favorable outcome for their client. While the specific amount of compensation being sought has not been disclosed, the firm has affirmed its commitment to advocating for Ms. Elliott’s needs.

The case underscores the significant impact that road traffic accidents can have on individuals with pre-existing conditions, and the importance of ensuring that those affected receive appropriate support and redress. The incident highlights the vulnerability of individuals reliant on assistive devices and the potential for life-altering consequences resulting from negligent driving.

The legal proceedings will likely focus on establishing liability and quantifying the extent of Ms. Elliott’s losses, encompassing not only the physical and emotional trauma but also the ongoing costs associated with her medical care, assistive devices, and the adjustments required to navigate daily life with impaired hearing. The case serves as a stark reminder of the responsibility drivers have to operate their vehicles safely and with due consideration for the well-being of all road users





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Car Accident Cochlear Implant Hearing Loss Legal Action Scotland

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