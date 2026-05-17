Woman Suffers from Thrush for 30 Years

Danni-Lea Sandland had thrush for her whole life, wearing gloves while serving drinks and frequently wearing a face mask over fears she was contagious. With the help of her son, Clay Bishop, the true cause was found. She has a long-term partner but intimacy is difficult due to constant infections and internal scarring.

MOST people who suffer a bout of thrush are glad to see it gone after a few days. However, Danni-Lea Sandland had thrush for her whole life - she always had a low-level amount that refused to go away.

Recently, she had her son, Clay Bishop, and the true cause was found. Danni-Lea Sandland wore gloves while bartending, ordered shopping online, and frequently wore a face mask because she feared strangers thought she was contagious. Sex is difficult for her due to persistent infections and internal scarring





TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thrush Candida Hormonal Changes Antibiotics Weakened Immune System

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

18 Years and Counting but Our Friendship is at RiskThe author, who has known Bex, Dionne, and Carly for 18 years, details the challenges of maintaining long-distance friendships, highlighting the impact of events like childbirth and financial stress on relationships.

Read more »

Corrie star suffers real-life injury as Sam storyline takes devastating turnActor Jude Riordan has admitted that he, and not his Weatherfield alter-ego, has suffered an unfortunate injury

Read more »

Spire Motorsports pit crew member Donovan Williams suffers minor injuries in Dover accidentSpire Motorsports pit crew member Donovan Williams suffered minor injuries in a freak accident at Dover during All-Star weekend. The tire carrier for Daniel Suarez's No. 7 Cup car was in front of the heavy cart as they moved downhill towards the pit lane area when it began to roll away. Nearby was NASCAR on FOX reporter Amanda Busick, and Williams threw himself in front of the cart, shielding her and taking the brunt of the impact.

Read more »

Survivor Greece contestant Stavros Floros suffers leg amputation during filming breakSurvivor Greece contestant Stavros Floros suffered a partial leg amputation while spearfishing off the coast of the Dominican Republic during a filming break.

Read more »