Woman Wanders Around Houses of Parliament After Security Guards Fall Asleep

A woman was able to wander around the Houses of Parliament in the middle of the night after security guards fell asleep on the job, it is claimed. In the latest in a series of embarrassing incidents, the middle-aged visitor evaded detection for several hours by hiding in the toilets after her official tour of the Palace of Westminster ended. She then managed to walk around the corridors of power unchallenged in the early hours of Sunday morning before she was eventually spotted and police were called in to arrest her for trespass.

A woman was able to wander around the Houses of Parliament in the middle of the night after security guards fell asleep on the job, it is claimed.

In the latest in a series of embarrassing incidents, the middle-aged visitor evaded detection for several hours by hiding in the toilets after her official tour of the Palace of Westminster ended. She then managed to walk around the corridors of power unchallenged in the early hours of Sunday morning before she was eventually spotted and police were called in to arrest her for trespass.

Now the Parliamentary authorities have launched an urgent investigation into how the shocking lapse happened – and it is likely to look into shock claims that guards meant to be patrolling the historic site were actually taking naps. One source told the Daily Mail: 'This has caused a huge fuss as it's revealed that most of the night duty officers who should have been on patrol around the building were in fact asleep.

' It comes after an intruder climbed into the estate in broad daylight and was only stopped by a heating engineer once he had reached far inside the House of Lords. The authorities have also been left embarrassed by a £10million front door that did not work and a 'hideous' fence, while MPs and peers were shocked when Director of Parliamentary Security Alison Giles abruptly quit earlier this year.

The security perimeter fence installed around the Houses of Parliament in 202





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Houses Of Parliament Security Guards Woman Tresspassing Investigation Parliamentary Authorities Director Of Parliamentary Security Alison Gile Security Perimeter Fence £10Million Front Door Hideous Fence

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