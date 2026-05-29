Woman wins £17,000 payout after colleague makes 'Stephen Hawking joke' and harasses her

Alison McRobbie, a work coach for the Department for Work and Pensions, successfully sued her employer and won £17,280 in compensation after a colleague made an 'unflattering' comparison to the world famous physicist and harassed her by 'drawing particular attention' to her disability.

A woman who was left disabled by a car crash has won a £17,000 payout after she lodged a harassment claim against a colleague who made a ' Stephen Hawking joke'.

Alison McRobbie, who worked for the Department for Work and Pensions as a work coach, had been showing off a new office chair designed to make her feel more comfortable to fellow staff member Josie Hooper. But to her shock, her co-worker proceeded to sit in it and make an 'unflattering' comparison to the world famous physicist - who was confined to a wheelchair for the vast majority of his adult life - while 'spinning round in it' and 'laughing'.

The employment tribunal heard how 'very sensitive' Ms McRobbie may have 'misunderstood' the incident, but ruled that Ms Hooper had harassed her by 'drawing particular attention' to her disability. The work coach, who is now a 'social media influencer' on TikTok with 76,000 followers, successfully sued the DWP and won £17,280 in compensation from the government.

However, Miss McRobbie will have to pay the DWP £10,912 after the tribunal ruled she must pay the government organisation's costs because she had behaved 'unreasonably' during proceedings





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Car Crash Disability Harassment Stephen Hawking Work Coach Department For Work And Pensions Employment Tribunal Social Media Influencer Tiktok Universal Credit Department Arthritis Crepitus PTSD Reasonable Adjustments High Back Headrest Desk Chair Comparison Flattering Complimentary Unwanted Related To Disability Serious Breakdown In The Relationship Gross Misconduct Dismissed For Alleged Gross Misconduct Alleged Harassment Discrimination Unfair Dismissal Employment Tribunal Upholding Her Claims Taking Into Account Sensitive Misunderstood Exaggerated Drawing Particular Attention Related To Disability Flattering Complimentary Unwanted Related To Disability Serious Breakdown In The Relationship Gross Misconduct Dismissed For Alleged Gross Misconduct Alleged Harassment Discrimination Unfair Dismissal Employment Tribunal Upholding Her Claims Taking Into Account Sensitive Misunderstood Exaggerated Drawing Particular Attention Related To Disability Flattering Complimentary Unwanted Related To Disability Serious Breakdown In The Relationship Gross Misconduct Dismissed For Alleged Gross Misconduct Alleged Harassment Discrimination Unfair Dismissal Employment Tribunal Upholding Her Claims Taking Into Account Sensitive Misunderstood Exaggerated Drawing Particular Attention Related To Disability Flattering Complimentary Unwanted Related To Disability Serious Breakdown In The Relationship Gross Misconduct Dismissed For Alleged Gross Misconduct Alleged Harassment Discrimination Unfair Dismissal Employment Tribunal Upholding Her Claims Taking Into Account Sensitive Misunderstood Exaggerated Drawing Particular Attention Related To Disability Flattering Complimentary Unwanted Related To Disability Serious Breakdown In The Relationship Gross Misconduct Dismissed For Alleged Gross Misconduct Alleged Harassment Discrimination Unfair Dismissal Employment Tribunal Upholding Her Claims Taking Into Account Sensitive Misunderstood Exaggerated Drawing Particular Attention Related To Disability Flattering Complimentary Unwanted Related To Disability Serious Breakdown In The Relationship Gross Misconduct Dismissed For Alleged Gross Misconduct Alleged Harassment Discrimination Unfair Dismissal Employment Tribunal Upholding Her Claims Taking Into Account Sensitive Misunderstood Exaggerated Drawing Particular Attention Related To Disability Flattering Complimentary Unwanted Related To Disability Serious Breakdown In The Relationship Gross Misconduct Dismissed For Alleged Gross Misconduct Alleged Harassment Discrimination Unfair Dismissal Employment Tribunal Upholding Her Claims Taking Into Account Sensitive Misunderstood Exaggerated Drawing Particular Attention Related To Disability Flattering Complimentary Unwanted Related To Disability Serious Breakdown In The Relationship Gross Misconduct Dismissed For Alleged Gross Misconduct Alleged Harassment Discrimination Unfair Dismissal Employment Tribunal Upholding Her Claims Taking Into Account Sensitive Misunderstood Exaggerated Drawing Particular Attention Related To Disability Flattering Complimentary Unwanted Related To Disability Serious Breakdown In The Relationship Gross Misconduct Dismissed For Alleged Gross Misconduct Alleged Harassment Discrimination Unfair Dismissal Employment Tribunal Upholding Her Claims Taking Into Account Sensitive Misunderstood Exaggerated Drawing Particular Attention Related To Disability Flattering Complimentary Unwanted Related To Disability Serious Breakdown In The Relationship Gross Misconduct Dismissed For Alleged Gross Misconduct Alleged Harassment Discrimination Unfair Dismissal Employment Tribunal Upholding Her Claims Taking Into Account Sensitive Misunderstood Exaggerated Drawing Particular Attention Related To Disability Flattering Complimentary Unwanted Related To Disability Serious Breakdown In The Relationship Gross Misconduct Dismissed For Alleged Gross Misconduct Alleged Harassment Discrimination Unfair Dismissal Employment Tribunal Upholding Her Claims Taking Into Account Sensitive Misunderstood Exaggerated Drawing Particular Attention Related To Disability Flattering Complimentary Unwanted Related To Disability Serious Breakdown In The Relationship Gross Misconduct Dismissed For Alleged Gross Misconduct Alleged Harassment Discrimination Unfair Dismissal Employment Tribunal Upholding Her Claims Taking Into Account Sensitive Misunderstood Exaggerated Drawing Particular Attention Related To Disability Flattering Complimentary Unwanted Related To Disability Serious Breakdown In The Relationship Gross Misconduct Dismissed For Alleged Gross Misconduct Alleged Harassment Discrimination Unfair Dismissal Employment Tribunal Upholding Her Claims Taking

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