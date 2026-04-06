Woman with OCD Shares Her Story, Receives Thousands of Messages from Others with Similar Struggles

Molly Lambert, diagnosed with Pure O OCD and experiencing intrusive thoughts about harming children, has bravely shared her story, leading to an outpouring of support from others facing the same hidden struggles. Her openness is helping break the silence surrounding this form of OCD and providing validation to countless individuals who have suffered in secret.

Molly Lambert, a 22-year-old digital PR worker and mental health advocate living in Manchester city centre, has shared her experiences with Pure O obsessive compulsive disorder ( OCD ), a form where compulsions are mainly mental rather than physical, and revealed the overwhelming response she has received. Molly, after experiencing intrusive sexual and violent thoughts as a teenager, feared she was a danger to others.

Following a TikTok video about P-OCD, the paedophilic theme within OCD involving unwanted sexual thoughts or images about children, she was diagnosed in August 2025. She stresses that P-OCD is not paedophilia and chose to share her story to help others suffering in silence. Since speaking out, she has received a deluge of messages from individuals silently battling similar intrusive thoughts. These messages have come from people of all ages who had never disclosed their struggles to anyone before. The response has been staggering, with individuals expressing years of pent-up feelings and relief at finally finding someone who understood. Parents have reached out, sharing their obsessions about harming their children, and some have even reported being admitted to psychiatric wards or attempting suicide. Molly believes that the taboo nature of these thoughts exacerbates the suffering. She points out that the secrecy surrounding these experiences makes them even more dangerous, and the volume of messages from individuals in their 50s demonstrates how prevalent and hidden this form of OCD truly is. Molly explained that her OCD caused her to obsess over themes including harm, morality, sexuality, and existence. She emphasizes that it is not about being a paedophile, but rather the brain latching onto these intrusive thoughts. She describes OCD as being rooted in uncertainty, constantly posing 'what if' scenarios that are difficult to disprove. Molly recalls that these different themes felt like 'the same lie in a different disguise'. Although the thoughts were deeply distressing, she stresses that they never reflected her true intentions or desires. Molly stated that the cycle of OCD involved replaying thoughts, overanalyzing everything, constantly checking comments, and self-doubt. Resisting compulsions causes anxiety, while giving in strengthens the pattern. Even today, stress and fatigue can intensify these thoughts. Molly has learned to sit with the thoughts rather than engaging with them and over time has realized the importance of labeling it so it loses power. She has found that understanding the pattern is the only way to manage it effectively. Molly's recovery has not been easy. She first sought therapy in 2023, which offered temporary relief, but her panic attacks worsened in 2024, leading her to try hypnotherapy. Her formal diagnosis in 2025 and her decision to speak openly were turning points. 'Externalizing it helped the most. For years I avoided talking about it, but once I did, it felt like the air cleared,' she said. Molly believes stigma may be even stronger for men. She said: 'If I was a man, I’d be terrified to open up. OCD doesn’t pick gender, but men may fear being judged or accused. That’s why awareness matters - it’s not about desire or intent.' She emphasizes that OCD can affect anyone. Despite the overwhelmingly positive response, Molly has also faced abuse online, including being called offensive names and told to die. She had to delete her Facebook account, and her mother now helps manage her messages. She stresses that understanding traditional OCD can help people see the same patterns in other forms. The reactions can push sufferers further into themselves, and that’s why it’s dangerous. Over time, Molly has learned to sit with the thoughts rather than engage with them. She said: 'I observe them and recognise the pattern. You have to label it so it loses power. People want it to stop immediately, but understanding it is the only way. 'That's the advice I share those who reach out to me. It gives people permission to step back and realise it’s their brain - not them being a monster.” She wants people to know that OCD is not about desire or intent. She remains committed to helping others and stresses that even if one person seeks help due to her story, it will be worth it. Molly still experiences intrusive thoughts daily and says there is no simple fix. She said: 'They’re the same lie in a different disguise, but recognising the pattern helps me manage them.





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

OCD Pure O P-OCD Mental Health Intrusive Thoughts

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Married At First Sight's Peggy Rose Lawrence Shares Miscarriage After IVF BattlePeggy Rose Lawrence, from Married At First Sight, reveals her miscarriage following an emotional IVF journey on Instagram, sharing the pain and offering support to others.

Read more »

Laura Whitmore Shares Disneyland Paris Family Trip Moments While Expecting Second ChildLaura Whitmore and Iain Stirling are enjoying a family trip to Disneyland Paris with their daughter while expecting their second child. The Irish TV presenter shared photos and videos of their magical getaway on Instagram. This news covers her recent activities and career highlights.

Read more »

Meghan Markle shares rare glimpse of Archie, 6, skiing with Prince HarryMeghan Markle shared clip of Archie, 6, skiing with Prince Harry, evoking memories of Harry on slopes with Princess Diana.

Read more »

Busted star James Bourne shares health update as he awaits vital surgeryAfter quitting Busted's tour with McFly for health reasons, James Bourne has shared an update with fans.

Read more »

Fernando Alonso shares touching gift from F1 after birth of sonFernando Alonso shared a touching gift from Formula 1 after the birth of his son, as fans joked the newborn could one day follow his father into the sport

Read more »

Short film shares the tale of the Lurgan woman who 'lived once was buried twice'Co Armagh filmmaker Olivia Rose Beatty said it was the perfect story for her directorial debut

Read more »