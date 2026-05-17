Woman with Ovarian Cancer fears she missed the diagnosis after 'bloated belly' in London

When Louise Carpino reported a sudden sense of bloat to her friend Afshin Feiz, she had no idea it could be the early stages of a potentially lethal illness - ovarian cancer. After her encounter with airline staff devolved into multiple flight changes, hospital visits, and medical bills, this resilient lady is fighting to prove life is not over.

When Louise Carpino complained about a ' bloated belly ', she never anticipated the dark secret behind her severe illness during a trip to London. She rushed to A&E, where medics uncovered ovarian cancer that had metastasized to her intestines, causing fluid in her abdomen.

After being deemed unfit to fly by airline staff, she faced further complications and had to purchase a new ticket to get home in time to consult her GP. Shockingly, this was one of the early signs of ovarian cancer, which affects vital organs such as the liver, kidneys, and intestines, causing abdominal pain, distension, and other severe symptoms.

Her friend, Afshin Feiz, has set up a GoFundMe page to assist her with medical expenses due to the surgery and treatment required. Resilient Louise is determined to fight this battle, cherishing her strong spirit and kind-hearted nature that inspires those around her





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Ovarian Cancer Bloated Belly Fluid In Abdomen Early Diagnosis Resilience Kind-Hearted Nature

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