Woman with Rare Gigantomastia Condition Shares Her Journey and Turns Challenges into Opportunities

Tianna Moon, a 30-year-old woman from East Anglia, has been living with gigantomastia, a rare condition that causes excessive breast tissue growth. She shares her journey of facing numerous challenges, including chronic pain and unwanted attention, and how she has turned her condition into a source of income through OnlyFans. Despite criticism, Tianna remains resilient and hopes to raise awareness about gigantomastia.

Tianna Moon , a 30-year-old woman from East Anglia, has been living with gigantomastia, an extremely rare condition that causes rapid and excessive breast tissue growth.

Diagnosed at the age of 30, Tianna's journey with this condition began in her teenage years when she first noticed her breasts growing abnormally large. She recalls that by the time she was 13, she was already experiencing unwanted attention from men, who would leer at her and honk their horns as she walked home from school.

Over the years, Tianna has faced numerous challenges due to her condition, including chronic pain, numbness in her arms, and severe indentations on her shoulders from the weight of her breasts. She also struggles with finding bras that fit, as the UK stops producing them at an M-cup size. The discomfort is so severe that she has given up on wearing bras altogether, as they often break and cause further pain.

Despite these difficulties, Tianna has found a way to embrace her condition and turn it into a source of income. She joined OnlyFans in 2021 after a head injury left her unable to work, and now earns upwards of £10,000 a month from admirers of her fuller bust. She has even been dubbed 'Britain's biggest boobs,' a title she proudly claims is genuine, unlike many others who rely on cosmetic enhancements.

However, not all the attention she receives is positive. Some people have criticized her for not undergoing a breast reduction, accusing her of seeking attention. Tianna has considered the procedure but is hesitant due to the uncertainty of whether her breast tissue will continue to grow. She has undergone a gastric sleeve surgery to help protect her back and has been referred for physiotherapy to manage the pain.

Despite the challenges, Tianna remains resilient and has found a way to make the most of her situation. She hopes that her story will raise awareness about gigantomastia and help others who may be suffering from the same condition





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