Woman Won't Speak to British Police in Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Case

A woman who claims she was trafficked to the UK to have sex with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor won't speak to British police, her lawyer has said. The woman, who says paedophile Jeffrey Epstein sent her to Britain in 2010 when she was in her 20s, is said to have spent a night with Andrew at Royal Lodge in Windsor before being given tea and a tour of Buckingham Palace. She was the second woman to come forward with claims involving the former prince and the first to make accusations involving a royal residence.

A woman who claims she was trafficked to the UK to have sex with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor won't speak to British police, her lawyer has said.

The woman, who says paedophile Jeffrey Epstein sent her to Britain in 2010 when she was in her 20s, is said to have spent a night with Andrew at Royal Lodge in Windsor before being given tea and a tour of Buckingham Palace. She was the second woman to come forward with claims involving the former prince and the first to make accusations involving a royal residence.

But she has now said, via her lawyer Brad Edwards, that she will not speak to police here as she does not have faith in the authorities and fears further intrusion into her life. It comes after Thames Valley Police said last week it had been in touch with the woman's lawyer 'to confirm that, should she wish to report this to police, it will be taken seriously and handled with care, sensitivity and respect for her privacy and her right for anonymity'.

The force issued an update on its investigation into Andrew for alleged misconduct in public office and said it was looking at a range of possible acts that could come under the scope of the offence, including sexual misconduct. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing. Mr Edwards, who represents hundreds of Epstein victims, told the BBC today that he has 'multiple' clients with information about Andrew, but that they 'will not speak with authorities in the UK'.

The woman, who says paedophile Jeffrey Epstein sent her to Britain in 2010 when she was in her 20s, is said to have spent a night with Andrew at Royal Lodge in Windsor before being given tea and a tour of Buckingham Palace. A photograph of Prince Andrew released as part of the Epstein files by the US Department of Justic





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