Women in Engineering Campaign Launched in West Midlands

In-Comm Training has launched a campaign to encourage more women to share their stories and experiences in the engineering and manufacturing sector. The I'm Included campaign aims to create a new generation of role models and show that women working in engineering are the norm, not the exception. Women from companies across the West Midlands are taking part in the campaign, which includes a launch video and a series of personal videos from women in different roles within the industry. Other businesses and women in the industry are being encouraged to share their own stories via social media and at roundtables and events. The campaign aims to inspire more women and girls to consider careers in the industry and to promote the experiences and views of women working in engineering.

More women in engineering and manufacturing have been encouraged to share their stories as part of a campaign aimed at creating the next generation of role models .

Training provider In-Comm, which has centres in Aldridge and Telford, launched its I'm Included campaign, bringing together women from companies across the West Midlands to discuss their experiences of working in the sector. Bekki Phillips, chief operating officer at In-Comm Training, said women represent about 17% of the workforce in core engineering jobs. It was hoped the project would encourage more women and girls to consider careers in the industry, she said.

Employees from firms including Safran in Wolverhampton, Jenks and Cattell and Assa Abloy in Willenhall, and Alwayse Engineering in Birmingham were taking part. The campaign was designed to show that women working in engineering should be seen as the rule rather than the exception, Phillips said. We brought together a focus group of ten female role models from the sector and asked them to share their stories, challenges and what they would say to inspire others, Phillips said.

The overwhelming message is that we need to inspire others by proving that women in industry are the norm, highlighting all the hidden roles that are rarely seen and career journeys that are non-linear and heavily impacted by life phases, such as maternity and flexible working. A launch video follows the journey of a young girl inspired by engineering before progressing through education and into a leadership role within the industry.

The company said this will be supplemented by a series of personal videos from an apprentice machinist, an associate director, a project manager, a senior systems engineer and from graduates working their way up the career ladder. Other businesses and women in the industry were being encouraged to share their own stories via social media and by spreading the message at roundtables and events.

Among those taking part is Birmingham-based Alwayse Engineering managing director Claire Umney, who added We need to share more stories and that's where I want everyone to promote their views and experiences - the more role models we create, the better.





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