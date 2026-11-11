England cancel West Indies Test to prepare for Women's Ashes with red-ball matches

England have cancelled their April Test in the West Indies and will instead prepare for the Women's Ashes with four red-ball matches in the UK and a training camp in India.

England have cancelled their scheduled Test in the West Indies in April and will instead prepare for the Women's Ashes with a number of red-ball matches in the UK.

The change means England's tour of the West Indies will now consist of three T20s and three one-day internationals only. Nat Sciver-Brunt's side have played just one Test since their last four-day meeting with Australia in January 2025. That was a heavy defeat by India at Lord's. They lost the Melbourne Test against Australia by an innings.

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England's Red-Ball Preparation Plan for the Ashes

Next summer's Test against Australia will be held at Headingley from 24-27 June. It is worth four points in the multi-format series. England will prepare for that with four red-ball matches. One of the games will be a three-day fixture against Australia A. The other three will be intra-squad 'best v best' matches.

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In addition, a dedicated red-ball training camp will be held in Bangalore in January. England expect to use 26 or 27 players across the different training camps and matches. A 10-day warm-weather red-ball camp in India followed by four further matches in English conditions will provide Charlotte Edwards and her team with the appropriate game time. That is according to ECB chief executive Richard Gould.

He said the camp and matches will get them ready for the challenge of Australia. He added that best versus best in English conditions provides a valuable opportunity for the team. Gould also said it allows England to assess their strength in depth. It gives opportunities to more players and gets competitive multi-day cricket matches across a longer period into the wider group.

West Indies' Financial Constraints and Test Scheduling

The change comes after it was suggested the England and Wales Cricket Board might need to offer financial support to Cricket West Indies to allow the Test to take place. CWI chief executive Chris Dehring previously told BBC Sport: We would welcome any assistance of our much wealthier member boards. It is very expensive to host cricket in the Caribbean.

However, BBC Sport understands the ECB's decision is not related to those financial discussions. The schedule change is viewed as a performance decision in line with giving England the best chance of winning the Ashes. West Indies have not played a women's Test since 2004. That was their only red-ball match in 47 years.