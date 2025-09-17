Women's Fashion Retailer Vila to Open First UK Store at The Boulevard

Vila, a women's fashion retailer, is set to open its first UK store at The Boulevard shopping center in Banbridge, creating six new jobs. This highly anticipated arrival reinforces The Boulevard's reputation as a premier retail destination, attracting exclusive brand launches and a diverse mix of stores.

Vila , a renowned women's fashion retailer, is preparing to launch its sole standalone store in the United Kingdom at The Boulevard shopping center, a move that will create six new job opportunities. The Boulevard, renowned for attracting the first or exclusive UK outlets of prominent brands like Kate Spade NY, Under Armour, Adidas, and Levi's, will welcome Vila this month.

Spanning 2,788 square feet, the new Vila store will feature a curated collection of both full-priced and outlet women's fashions, catering to a wide range of style preferences and budgets. Paul McCann, Asset Manager at Lotus Property, expressed his delight at Vila's decision to establish its UK presence at The Boulevard, calling it a stellar conclusion to a record-breaking summer for the shopping center. He emphasized the strong reputation of The Boulevard as a premier retail destination, attracting retailers seeking their first or only location in the UK. McCann highlighted the unique assortment of stores, which contribute significantly to footfall and distinguish The Boulevard from other shopping centers.Karsten Spaabaek, Retail Director at Vila, echoed the excitement surrounding the new store opening. He described it as a significant milestone for the brand's expansion, enabling them to establish a physical presence in the UK market and reach new customers. Choosing The Boulevard for this expansion was a natural decision, based on its strong shopper traffic, sales performance, and its diverse tenant mix. Spaabaek expressed confidence that the new store would be a resounding success, inviting everyone to visit and experience Vila's latest offerings. The Boulevard, situated on the A1 corridor between Belfast and Dublin, stands as the sole designer outlet center in Northern Ireland and a leading contender on the island of Ireland. Its prime location draws both local and cross-border visitors, with approximately one-sixth of its annual footfall originating from the south of Ireland. The Boulevard is managed by Lotus Property, with retail advisory services provided by a joint team of Johnstone Property Consultants and KLM Real Estate.





