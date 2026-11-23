Fifa has confirmed the 2035 Women's World Cup will be held across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with Newcastle and Sunderland among 19 proposed venues. Northern Ireland officials are working to secure funding for upgrades to Belfast's Windsor Park.

Fifa has confirmed that the 2035 Women's World Cup will be staged across the four nations of the UK, with Newcastle and Sunderland among the cities bidding to host matches.

The UK was the only bidder for the tournament, which will feature 104 matches contested by 48 teams over 39 days. An initial list of 19 potential venues has been drawn up, including 13 stadia in England, two in Scotland, two in Wales and one in Northern Ireland. Belfast's Windsor Park is the sole venue proposed in Northern Ireland. Former Newcastle United and England star Jordan Nobbs is backing Newcastle's bid to host games.

Also read Fifa to Confirm UK as Host for 2035 Women's World Cup

Jordan Nobbs Backs Newcastle World Cup Bid

She said the tournament would help the women's game grow even more. Nobbs said: We have seen the development of the game in the last few years and a World Cup can only be a good thing to help it grow even more. It is the perfect timing for the World Cup to be hosted here and it is a good stepping stone for the game.

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Sunderland chief operating officer Tim Greenwell said hosting would help the club and the city. He called it a great opportunity to stage matches at the Stadium of Light. Greenwell said: It is a pivotal time for women's sport and an opportunity to show off the region, the city and the North East. Sunderland council leader Chris Eynon said there was no better venue than the Stadium of Light.

Eynon said: We have hosted big sporting events in the past, which show we can pull off these big occasions. The city is sport mad. I can think of no better venue and we are in a really strong place to deliver the games. His opposite number at Newcastle City Council, Colin Ferguson, called St James' Park a perfect stadium for World Cup matches.

Stadium Leaders Praise Regional Hosting Opportunity

He said: How amazing would it be to host a game in Newcastle. It is a great opportunity to build the women's game in the city and across the wider region. England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland will jointly host the men's European Championship in 2028, with Newcastle one of the host cities. It was confirmed on Monday that Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales had been ratified as co-hosts of the 2035 Women's World Cup.

The Irish Football Association's director of women's football, Angela Platt, said the organisation is still working through plans with the Northern Ireland government to ensure funding is available for necessary upgrades to Windsor Park. The Belfast stadium would require an additional 5,000 seats to its current capacity of 18,500, as well as changes to the pitch and floodlights.

Platt told BBC NI's Stephen Watson: We are obviously working with our government partners who have committed their support to help us do that, and we will continue our endeavours to make sure that we work towards that. We know that the Northern Ireland Executive has given a commitment to back us and do whatever they can to support us in our endeavours to make sure we are ready for that hosting of the Women's World Cup in 2035.

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Windsor Park Upgrades Underway for 2035 Tournament

Northern Ireland was involved in a similar bid to host games at Euro 2028, but plans for fixtures in Belfast at that tournament fell through. Platt said that was in the past and that the organisation was focused on the work required to avoid any repeat. She said: We are still working towards making sure that it does happen and we are positive. We know that the work is there to make sure that it happens.

It is obviously disappointing when something that people work so hard to put together does not come to fruition, but certainly that is in the past for us. From our perspective, working for women's football, this is a great opportunity for Northern Ireland to get behind this and actually make sure that we do everything we can to host our Women's World Cup games here.

Northern Ireland Eyes Legacy From World Cup Host

There is no guarantee that, even as co-hosts, there would be an automatic qualification spot for Northern Ireland. The side last qualified for a major tournament at Euro 2022, and Platt believes bringing the World Cup to the country has the potential to inspire a new generation. Platt said: I think it can have a huge impact.

We have always been blessed that we have had our women's team involved in the Women's Euros in 2022, and through my role, I get to visit other nations hosting tournaments such as this. I was in Sydney for the Women's World Cup in 2023 and obviously saw the impact hosting a tournament like that had in New Zealand and Australia, and likewise for the Euros in England and Switzerland recently. That impact is significant.

It is the growth of the game, it is the engagement, it is the legacy. So much positivity can come out of hosting major tournaments and we are excited to play our part in this and it can only have benefits for Northern Ireland in general.