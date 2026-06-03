Wood-burning stoves 'cosy killers' ad banned by ASA for being misleading

A 'woke' council's advertising campaign warning residents that wood-burning stoves are 'cosy killers' near schools was banned by a watchdog today for being misleading. Brighton and Hove City Council launched a push against the use of stoves and open fires in homes in December 2024 amid concerns they produce deadly air pollution.

A 'woke' council's advertising campaign warning residents that wood-burning stoves are ' cosy killers ' near schools was banned by a watchdog today for being misleading. Brighton and Hove City Council launched a push against the use of stoves and open fires in homes in December 2024 amid concerns they produce deadly air pollution .

The Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) initially warned the Labour-run authority to ensure claims in its drive could only be made if backed up by adequate evidence. The council then restarted its campaign, including with a digital poster implying wood burners were causing a claimed rise in particulate pollution around primary schools. But complainants said the ad was misleading, and the ASA today announced it agreed and had upheld these complaints because there was no evidence for the claim.

Brighton-based chimney sweep Rob Whittingdon, who was among the complainants, criticised the council for 'stigmatising people who are acting lawfully' and pointed out that 'air pollution from solid fuel heating has declined significantly over recent years'. Hove Wood Burners boss Andy Genovese, another complainant, accused the council of 'wasting taxpayers' funds' and 'virtue signalling during a cost of living crisis'.

Wood burners are used by about two million UK households to save cash on heating bills, and the modern stoves which use advanced combustion technology are pitched as offering a more eco-friendly and safer alternative to older models and open fires. Brighton and Hove City Council's advert about wood burners, which the ASA has now banned Wood burners are used by households in winter to save money on heating bills (stock image) But scientists have also warned they can affect indoor air quality, causing potentially serious health implications by releasing pollutants such as ultrafine particles (UFPs), fine particulate matter (PM2.5), black carbon (BC) and carbon monoxide.

The poster, first seen at bus stops in Brighton last December, included a graphic of a wood burning stove that was emitting smoke in the shape of an adult and child. It said: 'Harmful particle pollution near four city primary schools was 78% higher last winter compared with last summer. Wood burners and open fires. The cosy killer.

' Small print at the bottom of the ad next to the council's logo stated: 'City sensor data comparing December 2024 to April 2025 with May 2025 to November 2025 at Middle Street, Elm Grove Primary, Adlington Primary and Saltdean Primary schools. ' Upheld: Advertising Standards Agency's assessment on wood burning poster The ad claimed harmful particle pollution around four primary schools in Brighton & Hove had increased between summer and winter of the previous year.

Small text at the bottom of the ad gave the names of the specific schools where ambient particulate matter (PM) 2.5 concentrations had been measured, and set out that 'winter' referred to the period December 2024 to April 2025, and 'summer' referred to May 2025 to November 2025. Further text, alongside a stylised image of a woodburning stove, referred to wood burners and open fires as 'the cosy killer'.

The ASA understood the terms 'winter' and 'summer' in the ad had been used as shorthand for 'cooler months' and 'warmer months'. We considered people would understand from the ad that particle pollution, had been measured at four primary schools in the Brighton & Hove area across two monitoring periods - the cooler months and warmer months - and that a 78% increase in particle pollution had been observed.

They would interpret the ad's reference to 'harmful' particle pollution' and the claim 'cosy killer' as meaning exposure to the emissions was harmful to human health, and potentially fatal. They would further understand from the ad's text and the imagery used that the increase in ambient particle pollution at those locations was due to the use of wood burners and open fires, and that there was a direct link between the two.

We first assessed the data and calculations provided by Brighton & Hove City Council, which related to the monitoring periods and primary schools set out in the ad's small text. The evidence showed a 79% difference in ambient PM2.5 concentrations measured at those monitoring sites between the two periods.

We acknowledged Brighton & Hove's comments that the surrounding circumstances at the time of the winter data collection - such as PM peaks after commuting rush hours, lack of proximity to motorways and heavy industry, and local renewable energy generation - suggested the increase in measured ambient PM2.5 concentrations was unlikely to be attributable to those sources. We also acknowledged the memorandum of scientific support from an academic who specialised in air pollution, which stated agreement with the messaging in the ad campaign, and that the results were consistent with the burning of wood and solid fuel.

However, the ASA considered that the ad did not make it clear that the 79% difference in ambient PM2.5 concentrations was not necessarily due to the use of wood burners and open fires. The ASA also considered that the ad did not provide adequate evidence to support the claim that the use of wood burners and open fires was causing a 78% increase in particulate pollution around primary schools. Therefore, the ASA upheld the complaints and banned the advert





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