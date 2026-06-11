Wood for the Trees: An Immersive Exploration of American Hardwoods

The American Hardwood Export Council and studio Mitre & Mondays create a multisensory abstract forest installation to promote sustainable timber use and ecological stewardship.

Imagine stepping into a space where the boundaries between the urban gallery and the wilderness blur. The Wood for the Trees installation, a centerpiece of the Material Matters exhibition and showcased during the 3 Days of Design in Copenhagen, offers exactly this experience.

Orchestrated by the American Hardwood Export Council, this project is far more than a simple display of building materials. It is an immersive, multisensory journey designed to evoke the serenity and complexity of an abstract forest. By integrating the specific smells of damp earth and fresh timber, the ambient sounds of wind and wildlife, and a carefully curated arrangement of shapes, the installation invites visitors to ground themselves in the natural world.

The primary objective is to celebrate timber not just as a commodity for construction, but as a symbol of the richness and fragility of forest ecosystems. It challenges the viewer to look beyond the finished plank and consider the provenance, the growth, and the biological home from which the wood originated. The creative execution of this vision was entrusted to the emerging London-based design studio Mitre & Mondays.

Under the guidance of directors Finn Thomson, Josef Shanley-Jackson, and Freya Bolton, the studio applied a rigorous, hands-on approach to the project. The trio is renowned for their deep material explorations, often spending significant time understanding the tactile and structural properties of everything from heavy stone to industrial metals. For this installation, they translated the cinematic vision of director Petr Krejci, who explored the dynamism of forest environments, into a physical reality using American hardwoods.

Finn Thomson points out a parallel between the current movement toward understanding food provenance and the need for designers to understand the origin of their materials. He argues that by getting closer to the natural forest, designers can better appreciate what the land provides and how to utilize it without causing undue harm. This philosophical approach ensures that the design process is rooted in respect and ecological awareness. The installation itself is a masterclass in minimalist design and raw materiality.

The space is populated by various elements that represent the different stages of a forest's life cycle. Fallen logs have been reimagined as functional benches, providing places for reflection, while carved stumps serve as stools for visitors. The verticality of the room is defined by columns of varying heights that act as live tree trunks, creating a rhythmic flow as one walks through the space.

Above, the ceiling is draped with a series of delicate wood veneers, simulating a canopy that filters light and creates a sense of enclosure. A diverse mix of hardwood species is used throughout the exhibit, mirroring the biodiversity of a real forest. Crucially, the team prioritized sustainability in their construction. The timber was kept in its plank form, meaning that once the exhibition concludes, the materials can be easily returned to a stack and reused for future architectural projects.

This decision ensures that the material retains its intrinsic value and minimizes waste. The broader mission of the American Hardwood Export Council, as articulated by European director David Venables, is to remind the world that wood is one of nature's most precious gifts. In an era dominated by synthetic polymers and processed composites, the raw beauty and renewability of timber are often overlooked.

Venables emphasizes that the installation demonstrates how wood can be used in its most primitive form to create sophisticated and beautiful objects. By using only precision cuts and natural oils, the designers highlight the inherent quality of the grain and texture.

Furthermore, the project serves as a reminder of the immense influence held by architects and designers. Because they are the primary specifiers of materials in the built environment, their choices dictate the demand for sustainable forestry.

Through the stewardship of foresters and the creative vision of studios like Mitre & Mondays, the installation advocates for a future where the built environment exists in harmony with the living systems that provide its raw materials, ensuring that forests continue to support both wildlife and human communities





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Sustainable Design American Hardwood Mitre & Mondays Forest Ecosystems Architectural Installation

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