Woodside Energy Announces $40 Billion Cash Flow Target and Cost Cuts

Woodside Energy outlines a strategy to generate over $40 billion in adjusted operating cash flow from 2027 to 2032, supported by major LNG developments and strict cost controls.

Woodside Energy announced plans to generate more than $40 billion in adjusted operating cash flow between 2027 and 2032. This financial target relies on major liquefied natural gas developments, tighter cost controls, and a revised shareholder returns strategy. The energy giant shared these projections during its Capital Markets Day in Sydney on Thursday.

Strategic Cash Flow and Cost Reduction Targets

The company set a target of $400 million in annual structural cost reductions starting from 2028. Woodside Energy also introduced a new dividend framework that could distribute between 20% and 40% of adjusted operating cash flow to shareholders. The firm aims for a return on average capital employed of 12% to 15% by the mid-2030s. This goal is supported by improved operational efficiency, disciplined investment, and greater value from its global LNG portfolio.

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Major LNG Development Project Updates

Annual sales volumes are projected to increase by more than 30% from 2025 levels to approximately 280 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2032. The Scarborough gas project offshore Western Australia was 99% complete as of September 30. First LNG cargo from this development is on track for the fourth quarter of 2026. It will provide up to 8 million tonnes per annum of LNG capacity alongside domestic gas supply.

Global Expansion and Production Milestones

The Trion deepwater oil project offshore Mexico was 71% complete, with first oil targeted for 2028. This development is designed to produce 100,000 barrels per day. In the United States, Woodside's Louisiana LNG project was 32% complete. First LNG from this site is expected in 2029, with an initial capacity of 16.5 Mtpa. These three projects support approximately $7 billion in annual adjusted operating cash flow by 2032 under assumptions that include Brent crude averaging $70 per barrel.

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Shareholder Returns and Workforce Optimization

Under a higher commodity price scenario, cumulative adjusted operating cash flow between 2027 and 2032 could exceed $50 billion. These projections are indicative rather than formal financial guidance and remain dependent on commodity prices and project execution. The cost-reduction target includes approximately $100 million from portfolio optimization. Additional savings include $130 million from streamlined processes and $170 million from lower external spending.

Future Emissions Goals and Investment Strategy

Woodside plans to reduce its global workforce by more than 500 positions alongside supply chain efficiencies. The company has secured approximately 11 Mtpa of LNG sales agreements over the past two years. Woodside also announced a target to reduce net equity Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 30% by 2035. This baseline is compared with its 2025 gross equity emissions intensity, marking a shift toward maximizing returns from its expanded global portfolio.