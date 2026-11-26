A poll of 2,000 adults has revealed the top 20 things people would revive from the 1990s, with Woolworths, life before social media, and meeting friends without smartphones among the most missed. The research was commissioned by Renault to celebrate the return of the Twingo.

Woolworths, life before social media and meeting friends without smartphones are among the things Britons would most like to bring back from the 1990s, a new poll has found.

The survey of 2,000 adults revealed the top 20 items, events or stores people would revive from the decade if they could. It was commissioned by Renault, which worked with Louise Redknapp to celebrate the return of one of its own 90s icons, the Twingo. Almost half (46 per cent) believe the high street was superior back then, while 44 per cent believe face-to-face conversations were better. Some 38 per cent think people had longer attention spans.

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Classic TV And Film Rentals Missed

Classic Saturday morning telly is missed by 20 per cent, while 19 per cent pine for the days of dropping off a film and waiting for their holiday snaps to be developed. The same number (19 per cent) would happily see the return of video rental stores, while 18 per cent miss picking up the landline for a proper chat with mates.

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More than one in five (21 per cent) admit they miss the 90s a lot, while another 38 per cent miss the decade just a little bit. Life before social media is particularly fondly remembered, with 21 per cent saying it is what they long for most, while 13 per cent yearn for the days before smartphones.

Other blasts from the past people want back include handwritten letters, Top of the Pops, mixtapes, CD singles, Game Boys, disposable cameras and Teletext. The study found 62 per cent believe the 1990s was a greater time to be alive than today, and 41 per cent go even further, declaring it the best decade to live in. Louise Redknapp said: There was something really special about the 90s.

Louise Redknapp Reflects On 90s Nostalgia

Life felt a bit simpler, you were not constantly looking at your phone, and there were so many brilliant things that instantly take you back to that time. For me, music is obviously a huge part of those memories, but it is funny how something as simple as a song, an outfit or even a car can transport you straight back to a particular moment. The research, conducted by OnePoll.com, highlights a strong nostalgia for the decade.

With Woolworths topping the list of things people want back, the poll also invites Britons to vote on what they miss the most from the top 20. From handwritten letters to disposable cameras, the results show a clear desire for a return to simpler times.