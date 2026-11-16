Woolworths Investigates Digital Gift Card Fraud After Funds Vanish in Interstate Transactions

Woolworths faces backlash as customers report hundreds of dollars stolen from WISH eGift cards via unauthorised interstate purchases, with support lines overwhelmed.

Woolworths Group is facing intense scrutiny after numerous customers reported significant sums disappearing from their WISH eGift cards through unauthorised transactions. The fraud scheme involved digital balances being drained via purchases at interstate retailers, leaving shoppers baffled and financially out of pocket when attempting to pay at checkout counters.

Victims Report Bizarre Interstate Purchases

Tara, a resident of Karratha in Western Australia, discovered her account had been compromised only after trying to complete a routine grocery shopping trip. She learned that her card had been used to make purchases at Dan Murphy's and Big W stores located in other states, locations that do not even exist in her region. This discrepancy highlighted the unusual nature of the fraudulent activity, as the transactions originated from geographically distant stores.

Also read Deloitte Investigates UK National Energy System Operator Grid Failures

Another affected customer, Talitha from regional Queensland, shared a similar experience where her husband identified the missing funds during a checkout process. She expressed frustration that the theft was only detected by accident rather than through automated alerts. Talitha noted that while she had other funds to cover the shopping bill, many other victims may face immediate financial hardship due to the sudden loss of their gift card balances.

Critical Access to Customer Support Denied

Customers attempting to resolve these issues have reported severe difficulties in reaching Woolworths support teams. Tara stated that her initial contact resulted in being told to file a police report, followed by hours of waiting on hold before the call was disconnected. The automated system now displays messages indicating high call volume, effectively blocking access to human assistance for those seeking answers.

Advertisement

Talitha also described her struggle, noting that she made thirteen separate calls before receiving any form of response. This widespread unavailability of support has exacerbated the distress for affected users, who are left waiting for resolutions while their stolen funds remain unrecovered. The lack of timely communication has drawn sharp criticism regarding the retailer's crisis management protocols.

Third-Party Platforms and Replacement Plans

Investigations indicate that some compromised cards were originally purchased through third-party platforms, including the Qantas Marketplace. A Woolworths spokesman acknowledged the issue, stating that the company is prioritizing the investigation and has issued an apology to impacted customers. The retailer has advised users to register their details on the Everyday Gifting website to facilitate direct assistance.

The company has established a specific email channel for support and promised to issue replacement e-gift cards for those who can prove they are victims of this fraud. As the number of reported cases grows, authorities and the retailer are working to determine the full scope of the breach and implement measures to prevent further losses across the digital gifting network.