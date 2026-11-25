Woolworths stops selling premium lamb in select Australian supermarkets as theft spikes amid rising costs. Details on the impact on shoppers and security measures included.

Premium lamb has vanished from the shelves of certain Woolworths supermarkets in metropolitan Australia, removed from sale due to a combination of soaring wholesale costs and escalating shoplifting rates. This decision marks a significant shift in retail strategy as the supermarket giant attempts to balance inventory losses with the financial pressures facing its customer base during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

High Costs Drive Product Removal Decisions

The primary driver behind this removal is the extreme price inflation of lamb products, which has reached levels that render them economically unviable for regular stocking. Customers seeking French-trimmed lamb cutlets are now facing price tags exceeding $60 per kilogram, a figure that has drastically reduced affordability for average households. Even more modest cuts, such as the lamb leg mini roast priced at $27 per kilogram and mid-loin chops reduced from $34 to $26 per kilogram, are no longer available at specific locations.

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At the Woolworths Metro store located on Chalmers Street in Sydney's Redfern, the impact of these price hikes is visibly evident. For weeks, the dedicated lamb section has been either completely empty or repurposed to display beef products and other meat alternatives. The remaining stock consists largely of cheap lamb offcuts sold in budget packages for just $12 per kilogram, a cut of meat that local shoppers have noted is more suitable for pet food than human consumption.

Shoplifting Surges Amid Financial Pressure

Store insiders have revealed that the disappearance of premium lamb is directly linked to its theft. An anonymous worker at the Redfern store confirmed that prime lamb cuts had not been sold for several weeks and indicated that these items are unlikely to return to the shelves in the near future. The staff member explained that while lamb mince remains available, higher-end cuts are too expensive for many customers, making them attractive targets for theft.

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This trend is part of a broader national issue where cost-of-living pressures are driving an increase in retail theft across Australia. The Australian Retailers Association reported that up to 70 percent of retail theft is committed by repeat offenders, some of whom are linked to organized crime networks. Consequently, there are growing calls to formally label these incidents as theft rather than using the softer terminology of shoplifting in criminal charges.

Security Measures Target High-Value Items

In response to the rising theft rates, Woolworths and its competitor Coles have implemented enhanced security protocols for high-value meat products. Over the last few years, prime lamb and beef Scotch fillet have been subjected to silver Electronic Article Surveillance stickers attached directly to the packaging. These tags trigger alarms or lights at the checkout, requiring staff to manually deactivate them to complete the transaction.

Previously reserved for electronics and designer clothing, these security measures have become common in the grocery aisle. Coles outlets have also adopted similar strategies, utilizing highly visible clips on premium cuts like lamb shanks and Scotch fillet to deter theft. Despite inquiries regarding the exact number of affected stores, Woolworths declined to provide a specific comment on the extent of the lamb removal.

Impact On Local Communities And Future Outlook

The removal of premium lamb disproportionately affects residents in areas like Redfern, where the local demographic includes older customers in public housing who rely on affordable protein sources. The gentrification of the area has brought new demographics, but the existing community still faces significant financial challenges that make premium grocery items inaccessible.

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For now, shoppers must adapt to a limited selection of meat products, with the lamb section largely serving as a space for cheaper alternatives or unrelated goods. As the cost-of-living crisis continues to evolve, the long-term availability of premium lamb in these specific locations remains uncertain, leaving consumers to navigate a shifting retail landscape.