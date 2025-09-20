Worcestershire Rapids Triumph Over Hampshire in Rain-Affected One-Day Cup Final

Worcestershire Rapids won the One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge against Hampshire in a thrilling, rain-interrupted match that went down to the wire. A Duckworth-Lewis-Stern adjusted target of 188 from 27 overs was chased down, with a dramatic finish securing the win. The match saw impressive performances from Ali Orr and Ethan Brookes, along with crucial contributions at the end by Matthew Waite and Henry Cullen. The win breaks a seven-year trophy drought for Worcestershire.

Worcestershire Rapids clinched a thrilling victory against Hampshire in the One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge, securing a three-wicket win with two balls to spare. The match, heavily impacted by rain, culminated in a dramatic finish where Worcestershire chased a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern target of 188 off 27 overs. The final over, bowled by Brad Wheal, saw Matthew Waite's crucial contributions, including a six, a single, and Henry Cullen's match-winning boundary, as Kyle Abbott faltered.

This victory marks Worcestershire's first trophy in seven years since their T20 Blast win. The game was a rollercoaster of events, with the outcome uncertain for a prolonged period, and the Rapids displayed resilience and skill to overcome the odds. Hampshire, batting first after winning the toss, managed 237-7 in an innings disrupted by rain. Ali Orr's impressive century, including a hat-trick of boundaries to reach the milestone, was a highlight for Hampshire. However, the Pears' all-seam attack restricted their scoring in the final overs. Worcestershire’s chase, also affected by rain, was adjusted multiple times under the DLS rules. After losing key wickets, Ethan Brookes's powerful hitting, scoring 57, kept the Rapids in contention. Although he was eventually dismissed, his efforts and a valuable partnership with Kashif Ali (25) and captain Libby (37) put the Rapids back on course. The late drama included Scott Currie's brilliant bowling performance (5-34) for Hampshire, creating an intense atmosphere that ultimately ended in Worcestershire's favour.\The game was punctuated by rain delays that altered the course of the match. Hampshire’s innings, started strongly by Ali Orr, who cracked a boundary from the first ball, was reduced to 45 overs after initial stoppages. Orr's dominant performance saw him score a century. However, the team lost momentum after his departure, and Worcestershire's bowlers managed to restrict the scoring, putting the team in a better position going into the chase. Worcestershire's response was equally tumultuous, with the target revised several times. The team lost Gareth Roderick early, but partnerships between Kashif Ali and Jake Libby steadied the innings. The innings, poised in the balance, became dramatic with Brookes' impactful innings. Brookes's aggressive batting brought the Rapids close to the finish line. The team battled through the conditions and the change in momentum, ultimately securing the win. Matthew Waite's impactful performance towards the end was noteworthy, including a six, and running for a single, but Henry Cullen's boundary sealed the victory, bringing excitement. The win reflects Worcestershire's hard work, resilience, and good teamwork throughout the tournament.\The post-match reactions reflected both joy and disappointment. Worcestershire's captain expressed his elation at the victory, highlighting the team's unity and deserving triumph. He praised Brookes' performance and Waite's contribution at the end, acknowledging their key roles in securing the win. In contrast, Hampshire's representatives lamented the challenging conditions and the disruption caused by the rain breaks, which they felt hampered their momentum. They acknowledged the fine margins that can determine the outcome of a match. Despite the loss, the Hampshire camp acknowledged the difficulty of dealing with Duckworth-Lewis calculations and the overall impact of the weather. The final was a display of the sport's unpredictable nature, filled with moments of skill, determination, and ultimately, an exciting end for Worcestershire and their supporters. The hard work of everyone involved was reflected in the final. The win was a celebration for Worcestershire, showcasing their resilience and ability to handle pressure and adapt to changing conditions





bbcemt / 🏆 120. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Worcestershire Rapids Hampshire One-Day Cup Cricket Rain

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Second deportation flight under 'one in, one out' deal takes off from HeathrowIt came as hundreds of migrants attempted to cross the Channel this morning

Read more »

Third person deported under ‘one in, one out’ migration deal with FranceA third person has been removed from the UK under the 'one in, one out' deal with France aimed at stopping small boats crossing the Channel.

Read more »

One-Day Cup final LIVE: Hampshire v Worcestershire - live text & radio commentaryListen to live BBC local radio commentary and follow live text as Worcestershire play Hampshire in the One-Day Cup final.

Read more »

One-Day Cup final LIVE: Hampshire v Worcestershire - live text & radio commentaryListen to live BBC local radio commentary and follow live text as Worcestershire play Hampshire in the One-Day Cup final.

Read more »

Worcestershire beat Hampshire to win Metro Bank One Day Cup after thrilling rain-reduced final at Trent BridgeWorcestershire secured the Metro Bank One Day Cup title in thrilling fashion as Hampshire suffered final heartache for the second successive Saturday.

Read more »

One-Day Cup final: Worcs beat Hants by three wickets in dramatic final overWorcestershire beat Hampshire by three wickets with two balls to spare in a thrilling rain-hit One-Day Cup final.

Read more »