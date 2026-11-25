WorkSafe charges the City of Bunbury with workplace safety failures following the January 2025 death of five-year-old Sammy at the Bunbury Heritage Museum.

WorkSafe Western Australia has initiated legal proceedings against the City of Bunbury, one of the largest regional councils in the state, following the tragic death of a five-year-old child. The prosecution centers on the fatal incident that occurred in January 2025 at the Bunbury Heritage Museum, where a young boy named Sammy lost his life after being crushed by a heavy, decommissioned parking meter. This legal action marks a significant moment in the ongoing investigation into workplace safety compliance at public cultural institutions managed by local government bodies.

Details Of The Fatal Incident At Museum

Sammy was present at the Bunbury Heritage Museum as part of a school holiday activity program when the accident took place. According to statements released by a WorkSafe spokesperson, the child entered the museum courtyard area, which was being used to store a decommissioned parking meter. The object, which had previously been on display, became unstable in its stored position and fell directly onto the boy.

Also read Ex-York City, Barnsley & Doncaster Rovers men among favourites for Swindon Town job

The impact caused severe crush injuries that proved fatal. Emergency personnel transported Sammy to the Perth Children's Hospital immediately after the incident. Despite medical efforts, the five-year-old died several days later, confirming the severity of the trauma inflicted by the heavy metal object. The incident has triggered a comprehensive review of how decommissioned public assets are handled within museum grounds.

WorkSafe Investigation And Regulatory Breaches

WorkSafe WA representatives attended the Bunbury Heritage Museum promptly following the report of the accident and immediately commenced a formal investigation. The workplace safety watchdog is accusing the City of Bunbury of failing to provide a safe workplace for both employees and visitors. The core allegation suggests that the council did not comply with necessary safety regulations regarding the storage and management of heavy, potentially hazardous items on public property.

Advertisement

The decommissioned parking meter was stored in an area accessible to children participating in educational activities. The stability of such an object was not adequately secured, leading to its collapse. WorkSafe's stance indicates a failure in duty of care, arguing that the council neglected to ensure the courtyard area was free from unreasonable risks to public safety. This breach of protocol is central to the charges now being prosecuted in court.

City Of Bunbury Legal Representation And Charges

The City of Bunbury has been formally charged in connection with the child's death. The council is facing scrutiny over its administrative and operational decisions that led to the unsafe storage of the parking meter. Representatives from the City of Bunbury are scheduled to appear before the Bunbury Magistrates Court in December to answer these charges. This court date marks the beginning of the judicial process that will determine the liability of the local government entity.

The charges highlight the strict standards imposed on local councils to maintain safety in areas frequented by families and children. The City of Bunbury must now demonstrate in court how the incident occurred and whether their safety protocols were sufficient. The legal proceedings will likely involve detailed evidence regarding the museum's courtyard layout, storage practices, and the specific maintenance records of the decommissioned meter.

Impact On Public Safety And Future Museum Protocols

This case serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking in seemingly innocuous public spaces. The death of Sammy underscores the critical need for rigorous risk assessments in areas designated for children's activities. The City of Bunbury, along with other regional councils in Western Australia, may be compelled to overhaul their safety procedures for handling decommissioned or stored public assets.

Advertisement

Stakeholders in the community, including parents and educational groups, are closely monitoring the outcome of the WorkSafe prosecution. The verdict will likely influence how municipal bodies manage heritage sites and outdoor exhibition spaces. Future protocols at the Bunbury Heritage Museum and similar institutions will probably involve stricter supervision and secure storage methods for heavy objects to prevent any recurrence of such a tragic event.

Scheduled Court Proceedings And Legal Consequences

As the case moves forward in December, the Bunbury Magistrates Court will hear arguments from both WorkSafe and the City of Bunbury. The proceedings will focus on whether the council failed to take reasonable precautions to prevent the parking meter from falling. Legal experts note that workplace safety laws in Western Australia are stringent, and breaches that result in fatality carry significant penalties.

The outcome of this trial could set a precedent for how regional councils are held accountable for safety lapses in public facilities. It emphasizes the legal responsibility of local governments to ensure that all areas, including courtyards used for storage or activities, are meticulously maintained and safe for all visitors. The community awaits the court's decision, which will determine the final accountability for the loss of young Sammy.