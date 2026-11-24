Sally Hooper faces financial hardship after WorkSafe Victoria denied her death claim for husband David Anthony Hooper, citing jurisdictional errors despite accepted cancer diagnosis.

Victoria's workers' compensation authority, WorkSafe Victoria, has refused to pay death benefits to Sally Hooper following the passing of her husband, volunteer firefighter David Anthony Hooper, sparking accusations of systemic abandonment.

David Anthony Hooper, a dedicated father-of-two, spent thirty years serving as an unpaid volunteer for the Country Fire Authority across multiple brigades in Australia. He was diagnosed with colorectal cancer on April 7 and passed away by May while still actively serving with the CFA's Warrnambool fire brigade, leaving his family without the financial support they anticipated under workers' compensation laws.

Also read Harper Beckham, 15, channels mum Victoria in fluid evening gown

Jurisdictional Dispute Over Volunteer Claims

Although WorkSafe Victoria initially accepted a presumptive rights claim linking David Anthony Hooper's colorectal cancer to his decades of firefighting service, the authority later denied the subsequent death claim lodged by his widow. The core conflict arises from a legal determination that dependants of CFA volunteers are not entitled to compensation under the Workplace Injury Rehabilitation and Compensation Act 2013, a statute WorkSafe claims does not cover volunteer death benefits.

Instead, WorkSafe Victoria advised that such claims must be pursued under regulations made under the Country Fire Authority Act 1958, creating a legal maze for grieving families who are often unaware of these specific statutory distinctions. Faculti Lawyers, acting on behalf of WorkSafe Victoria, sent a formal letter to Ms Hooper on July 16, two months after her husband's death, which delivered this decisive blow while offering only condolences for the loss of life.

Advertisement

Legal Challenges and Family Hardship

The letter from Faculti Lawyers failed to clarify the procedural steps required to lodge a claim under the Country Fire Authority Act 1958, leaving Sally Hooper and her legal team to navigate a complex bureaucratic void. Ms Hooper, whose death claim form was completed with assistance from Volunteer Fire Brigades Victoria, now finds herself without a clear path to financial relief, stating that her husband's life should hold equal value under the law to that of a living person.

Nicole Elliott-Struth, principal lawyer at Arnold Thomas & Becker in Warrnambool, represents the Hooper family and argues that the presumptive rights laws were designed specifically to protect families from such legal battles. She emphasized that since David Anthony Hooper's initial cancer claim was accepted as service-related, the family should not be stripped of support simply because he died from the illness before full benefits could be disbursed.

Broader Implications for Volunteer Firefighters

David Anthony Hooper's career began in 1993 with the Diamond Creek Fire Brigade and included significant service at the Kinglake brigade, one of the communities central to the Black Saturday fires, before he joined the Tasmania Fire Service in 2015 and later the Warrnambool brigade in early 2021. His thirty years of unpaid volunteer work in some of Australia's most volatile bushfire zones highlight the profound sacrifice made by individuals who risk their health for community safety.

Sally Hooper has stated that she is fighting not only for her family's survival but for at least ten other local families who have similarly given up on their claims due to confusion and legal hurdles. She described the current system as a broken reward for dedication, noting that her husband gave twenty-eight years without pay and that she served for seventeen years, only to face a bureaucratic wall in their time of greatest need.

Advertisement

Next Steps and Support Mechanisms

While the legal battle continues, the Country Fire Authority has been described by Ms Hooper as supportive during this tumultuous period, contrasting sharply with the rigid stance taken by the state compensation authority. A GoFundMe page has been established to provide immediate financial assistance to the Hooper family, helping to cover costs while the legal implications of WorkSafe Victoria's decision are contested.

Ms Elliott-Struth has urged other families in similar circumstances to come forward if they have been denied death benefits despite having accepted cancer claims. WorkSafe Victoria has declined to provide further comment on the case, leaving Sally Hooper, her children Kye and Darci, and their legal team to determine if a precedent can be set to amend the compensation framework for volunteer firefighters.