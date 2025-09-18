World Athletics Championships: Burgin and Hunt Shine as Others Miss Out

British athletes Max Burgin and Amy Hunt deliver strong performances in the 400m and 200m semi-finals respectively, while Matthew Hudson-Smith and Ben Pattison fall short of reaching the finals.

The World Athletics Championships are in full swing, with several British athletes competing in the 400m and 800m heats. Matthew Hudson-Smith , Charlie Dobson, and Samuel Reardon have sadly missed out on the men's 400m final, with Hudson-Smith finishing fourth in his semi-final. However, Max Burgin has impressed, clocking the third fastest time overall and securing a strong chance of a medal in the final.

Max Burgin, who has battled injuries throughout his senior career, looked in control throughout his semi-final. He appeared focused and determined, showcasing the potential that made him a junior world champion. His determination to make amends for missed opportunities due to past injuries is evident. In the men's 800m, Ben Pattison narrowly missed out on a spot in the final. He expressed disappointment at his tactical execution, admitting he got his race strategy wrong. Meanwhile, GB's Amy Hunt ran a personal best in her 200m semi-final, pushing Olympic champion Shericka Jackson the whole way. In the men's 800m, the battles were intense, with athletes jockeying for position. Reigning Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi and fellow contender Marco Arop will be among those hoping to advance to the final. The wet weather provided a welcome relief for the runners after the scorching heat of the first few days of the championships





