World Cup 2026 Threatens Summer of Soap Schedule Chaos

Coronation Street and Emmerdale viewers face potential broadcast disruptions due to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with ITV prioritizing live football coverage and the impact of the new 'soap power hour' raising concerns about viewer retention.

Soap opera enthusiasts in the United Kingdom are reportedly steeling themselves for a summer of significant disruption as the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup is poised to significantly alter broadcasting schedules for long-running British dramas. The global football tournament, scheduled to commence in June 2026 and hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, will inevitably lead to ITV , the primary broadcaster of popular soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale , prioritizing live match coverage. This prioritization is expected to force both cherished serial dramas out of their customary evening slots, a situation exacerbated by ITV 's recent introduction of a dedicated hour for soaps, dubbed the 'soap power hour,' running from 8pm to 9pm each weeknight.

Behind the scenes, the impending tournament is presenting a considerable logistical challenge for ITV executives. A source close to the production revealed to The Sun that the situation is proving to be quite a headache. Viewers have only recently adjusted to the new broadcast times, which were implemented at the start of the year, and the prospect of further changes due to the World Cup has sparked concerns among fans about a potential decline in viewership. The scheduling of episodes on a Sunday has, in the past, proven to be an unpopular choice, and with the new World Cup schedule in place, it appears unlikely that the soaps will be able to air before the major football matches begin.

Insiders suggest that extensive discussions are currently underway as network bosses work diligently to mitigate the impact of these scheduling conflicts. While Daily Mail has reached out to ITV for an official comment, it is clear that the broadcaster is navigating a delicate balance between its commitment to popular sporting events and its dedication to its loyal soap opera audience. In recent months, sporting events have already led to outright cancellations of soap episodes, with others being relegated to less desirable Sunday evening slots, a move that has understandably frustrated dedicated viewers who have come to rely on the established weekday viewing patterns.

This latest potential upheaval follows a period of existing scheduling turbulence. Earlier this week, both Coronation Street and Emmerdale were preempted from their usual times, with episodes being consolidated into a single, hour-long broadcast on Sunday. ITV had previously attempted to ease viewer frustration by releasing episodes early on its streaming platform, ITVX. However, this strategy reportedly led to confusion among audiences, with many unsure of when to tune in for live broadcasts or catch up on demand.

Despite these scheduling challenges, ITV maintains that the shift towards digital viewing has yielded positive results. The broadcaster reports a substantial 48% year-on-year increase in streaming figures for its soaps, with both Coronation Street and Emmerdale achieving their highest monthly viewership figures to date. In January 2026 alone, the two shows collectively garnered 65 million streams, a record-breaking ten million more than any previous month. Coronation Street, in particular, reached an impressive audience of 5.9 million across both traditional television and streaming platforms.

The challenges of accommodating major sporting events are not new for ITV. On a recent Tuesday evening, fans expressed their frustration online as both Coronation Street and Emmerdale were once again cancelled to make way for a sporting event. The 'soap power hour' was specifically scrapped on April 14 to broadcast the Women's European Qualifier match, which featured England's Lionesses competing against Spain. For context, Emmerdale typically airs on ITV from Monday to Friday at 8pm, with Coronation Street following at 8:30pm. In contrast, rival BBC1's EastEnders continued to air at its usual 7:30pm slot, offering some solace to viewers seeking uninterrupted soap opera viewing.

The looming 2026 FIFA World Cup presents a significant test for ITV's scheduling strategy. The broadcaster will need to carefully manage viewer expectations and potentially find innovative ways to ensure that both devoted fans of Coronation Street and Emmerdale and football enthusiasts can enjoy their preferred content with minimal friction. The success of its digital strategy will likely play a crucial role in this endeavor, offering a potential avenue for viewers to stay connected with their favorite soaps even amidst the inevitable disruptions of major international sporting events.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Coronation Street Emmerdale FIFA World Cup 2026 ITV Soap Operas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carlos Queiroz: Ghana appoint ex-Man Utd assistant as head coach for 2026 World CupFormer Manchester United assistant manager Carlos Queiroz is appointed as Ghana's head coach for the upcoming World Cup.

Read more »

Lamine Yamal hopeful his 'idol' Neymar makes Brazil's 2026 World Cup squadBarcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has expressed his hope that Neymar will represent Brazil at the 2026 World Cup. The Spain international described the veteran forward as his 'idol' and one of football’s most inspiring entertainers.

Read more »

Pendle Council local elections 2026 candidates list in fullResidents go to the polls on May 7

Read more »

Matthew Stevens beats Stuart Bingham to earn place at 2026 World Snooker ChampionshipFormer world snooker champion Stuart Bingham fails to secure his place at the 2026 World Snooker Championship as he loses 10-7 against two-time runner-up Matthew Stevens in the final round of qualifying.

Read more »

Ekitike's Injury Threatens World Cup Dreams and Liverpool's Striker PositionLiverpool striker Ekitike suffered a potentially serious injury during a European match, with early analysis suggesting an Achilles rupture. The injury casts doubt on his World Cup participation and opens the door for Alexander Isak. Recovery is expected to take seven to nine months.

Read more »

2026 World Snooker Championship: Former winner Luca Brecel misses out on Crucible spotFormer winner Luca Brecel fails to qualify for the 2026 World Snooker Championship, losing to Wales' Jak Jones in the last qualifying round.

Read more »