World Cup 2026 Young Player Award Odds: Top Contenders and Value Picks

An analysis of the favorites and dark horses for the World Cup 2026 Young Player Award, including factors like playing time, nation strength, and individual form.

If you have a good idea of the hot prospects most likely to make an impact this summer, the World Cup 2026 Young Player Award odds are ideal for you.

The odds of being named the World Cup's best young prospect are shaped by four main factors: their likely game time, their nations' chances of success, their individual qualities and their tactical roles. The tables below demonstrate where the World Cup 2026 Young Player Award odds sit pre-tournament, now that many squads have been officially announced.

For instance, prospects with genuine star qualities that only get 5-10 minutes from the bench won't offer value in this market. Instead, it's worth finding players that will be steady starters. It doesn't matter whether they are playing for top nations or mid-tier nations. One of the main dynamics of this particular market is its volatility.

The odds can shift surprisingly fast based on squad cuts, late injuries and rotation patterns during the group stage. The five main pre-tournament favourites in the World Cup 2026 Young Player betting market share similar profiles. They are all expected to be regular starters in teams that should advance to the knockout stages.

Additionally, they all have an element of attacking prowess and solid domestic campaigns behind them. Lamine Yamal is around 2.50 to win the Young Player Award 2026. Yamal is already deemed to be one of the finest players in world football right now. He is also an obvious candidate since he is within the cut-off for eligibility by around three years.

Yamal has just completed his most prolific season in domestic football, scoring 16 goals in 28 La Liga appearances for Barcelona. He also scored six goals in 10 Champions League matches. Yamal was a star for Spain at Euro 2024. In fact, he was unlucky not to win Player of the Tournament then.

He is a guaranteed starter for Spain, who also have a serious shot at lifting the trophy this summer. PSG's Doué was an integral part of his club team's success this season. He helped Les Parisiens to reach the Champions League final and lift the Ligue 1 trophy once again. The wide forward scored 13 goals in all competitions in 2025/26.

The big red flag at this short price is his game time for France. Didier Deschamps may find it hard to start him over Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele, since both fit in the manager's preferred shape. Value-wise, he could be one to steer clear of pre-tournament, especially if he is set to be a high-quality bench option. Doué's PSG teammate, Zaïre-Emery, is another French prospect near the top of the betting market.

The 20-year-old already has bags of experience at senior level, with over 100 appearances for PSG and 10 senior caps for France. The main reason why Zaïre-Emery could offer value this summer is his likely exposure. France's forward line is overstocked, but the midfield is not, which means he appears set to start in the group stages at the very least.

If France progress all the way to the final, he could be in with a shout of recognition if he regularly pulls the strings in midfield. Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly has established himself as a regular in Thomas Tuchel's England national team. He is the obvious choice to start the tournament at left-back for the Three Lions. He plays an important role for the team at the back and offensively too.

He contributed nine goals for City from a wide defensive berth. If he can replicate this for England, he will be a serious contender for the Young Player Award. The usual caveat applies: forwards often beat defenders to this award. Still, a defender who creates at this volume is an unusual profile at this price.

Turkey's star playmaker is the longest of the leading candidates in our Young Player Award 2026 predictions, but a deserving one too. Guler racked up 14 assists for Real Madrid in the 25/26 La Liga campaign. He is also the primary creative outlet for his national team. Their tournament path essentially depends on him delivering.

This makes backing him both risky and opportunistic. If Turkey make a deep run, Güler could be the driving force behind it almost single-handedly. That is precisely the kind of narrative Young Player Award voters reward. It is not guaranteed that Young Player Award winners come from the rosters of pre-tournament favourites.

Bigger-priced contenders can offer genuine value when you find the right blend of a player's role, their likely game time and the tournament path for their respective nations. Here are three value contenders to consider at higher odds. Brazil's developing forward Endrick had been one of the more appealing bets in the Young Player Award odds for 2026 earlier in the season.

However, an indifferent domestic campaign has seen his odds lengthen considerably. The other issue for Endrick is Brazil's attacking options being reshaped by their injury situation, scrambling his projected role in the side. Other value options include players like Argentina's Alejandro Garnacho, who could be a super-sub for the reigning champions, and Germany's Jamal Musiala, though he may be on the older side of eligibility.

While these players may not be favorites, their potential for impactful performances in later stages of the tournament could give them a chance at the award, especially if they help their teams exceed expectations. The key is to identify players who are not only talented but also have a clear path to significant playing time.

As the tournament progresses, the betting odds will fluctuate based on performances and results, making it a dynamic market for those looking to place early bets. Ultimately, the World Cup 2026 Young Player Award is a story-driven accolade, and players who capture the imagination of fans and pundits with dazzling displays will have the best chance of winning





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