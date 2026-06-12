World Cup Breakfast: Day Two Recap

A recap of the second day of the World Cup, including the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, the controversy surrounding ITV's presenter Semra Hunter, and the story of hundreds of empty seats at the South Korea vs Czechia match.

Hello and welcome to Daily Mail Sport's World Cup Breakfast from day two at the tournament - your one-stop shop for everything you've missed overnight in North America, Mexico and Canada.

For all the latest news, viral moments and what to look out for, stay right here. Overnight action saw an awkward start to the tournament for ITV's American presenter Semra Hunter. As she was discussing various World Cup topics alongside former Man vs Food star Adam Richman, the channel showed footage of Sweden boss Graham Potter wearing a cowboy hat in training and commented on his new striking look.

Unfortunately for Hunter, she instead called him Gareth Southgate, prompting an online backlash. Meanwhile, we may have had just one day of action, yet if any players were in doubt about how strict officials are going to be this summer, they were sent a warning on Thursday night. Brazilian referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio handed out three red cards during Mexico's victory over South Africa, one fewer than the total number in the whole 2022 tournament.

There appeared to be no argument over Yaya Sithole's professional foul being punished, although there were certainly question marks for Cesar Montes' dismissal - while Themba Zwane was perhaps harshly done by after a VAR review. Mexico opened the World Cup with a bang in the Azteca in a 2-0 win that saw three red cards.

Mexico 2-0 South Africa, Mexico City The first of our three hosts kicked off the tournament in style - and they had a hapless South Africa, who ended up with nine men, to thank for giving them a helping hand. Yaya Sithole's first half mistake gifted possession to Mexico as Julian Quinones scored after nine minutes and the South Africa midfielder was then sent off early in the second half after a last-man foul on Mexico's Brian Gutierrez.

Raul Jimenez, now of Wolves, sealed the win with his first ever World Cup goal with a fabulous back-post header on a night where South Africa's Themba Zwane and Mexico's Cesar Montes were also sent off. South Korea 2-1 Czechia, Guadalajara With Mexico's comfortable victory over South Africa, there was a huge opportunity for one of these teams to take control of Group A alongside the co-hosts.

And that looked set to be Czechia when Wolves defender Ladislav Krejci put his country ahead in the second half in their first game at a World Cup in 20 years. But Hwang In-Beom levelled the game, and a bold substitution from South Korea boss Hong Myung-bo, where he withdrew Son Heung-Min, paid off as Oh Hyeon-Gyu netted a late winner.

However, the story of the game was hundreds of empty seats, prompting embarrassment for FIFA despite president Gianni Infantino claiming they had received an unprecedented 500 million booking requests for the tournament. However, the story of the second game of the day was hundreds of empty seats. Team of the day was viewed on the ground by Charlotte Daly in Mexico City, who witnessed a day of peaceful demonstration descend into chaos just 10 minutes before kick-off.

Campaigners highlighting Mexico's 133,000 missing persons' crisis and teachers protesting pay, pensions and working conditions gathered around the stadium throughout the day. But as kick-off approached, tensions escalated rapidly. Hundreds of protesters surged towards the stadium's southwest perimeter, attempting to breach security barriers protecting the inner ring. I saw rocks being thrown, flares lit and riot police move in to contain the vociferous crowd.

Officers responded with tear gas as clashes intensified outside the ground. Mounted police were forced to ride through burning fires while protesters and security forces exchanged projectiles. Several people were injured during the unrest, including a female police officer who was evacuated from the scene on the back of a motorbike with a serious head wound turning football's grand curtain-raiser into a scene of smoke, fire and disorder.

It was a colourful curtain raiser inside a humid Azteca Stadium but this picture of one of the performers, resplendent in a stunning feathered costume, best encapsulates the passion and pride that was on full display in Mexico's stunning opening ceremony. It was quite a sight to see life-size Labubu dolls lifting a replica World Cup during one of two extravagant opening ceremonies at the Azteca.

Shakira was the headline music act but it was two Labubu dolls that stole the show to go viral, with millions around the globe gobsmacked at their inclusion





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World Cup Mexico South Africa Czechia South Korea Semra Hunter Graham Potter Gareth Southgate FIFA Gianni Infantino

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