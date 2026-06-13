World Cup Day Two: Ceremonies Stumble and Host Nations Face Mixed Fortunes on Opening Day

A comprehensive overview of the second day of the World Cup, featuring Katy Perry's divisive opening ceremony performance in Los Angeles, Canada's deflating trophy malfunction, and the mixed results for the host nations on the pitch.

Welcome to the coverage of the second day of the World Cup tournament, where we bring you a comprehensive roundup of all the major events that unfolded overnight across the North American host nations.

The spotlight fell heavily on the opening ceremonies in both Los Angeles and Canada, each with its own distinct flavor and, in one case, a notable technical hiccup. In Los Angeles, the ceremony featured a headline performance from global pop icon Katy Perry, who performed her song "Wonder.

" Her performance, however, divided opinion, with some critics dubbing it a "trainwreck. " A detail that captured extra attention was Perry wearing a pin bearing the Canadian flag. The show also included powerful vocals from Grammy-winning South African artist Tyla and a set from the massively popular K-pop group Blackpink. The most poignant moment came from an unexpected source: 10-year-old Norwegian singer Tius Luka.

Luka, who originally recorded "Wonder" with Perry in 2021 when he was just five years old, joined her on stage. He held her hand and delivered the opening and closing lines in a clear, crystalline voice that many felt stole the entire show. The ceremony continued with a vibrant performance next to a giant inflatable World Cup trophy, featuring artists Rema, LISA, and Anitta, accompanied by an energetic dance troupe.

The atmosphere in Canada for its own opening ceremony, held a few hours earlier, was markedly different and marred by a palpable deflation-both literally and figuratively. The featured performer was Canadian crooner Michael Bublé, but his appearance was noticeably delayed, causing fans to wait until just before the match began for his segment.

The central prop, a massive inflatable golden Jules Rietmann trophy estimated at 40 feet tall, was intended to stand majestically behind performers Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, and Nora Fatehi. However, the prop malfunctioned spectacularly. After several attempts to fully inflate it, organizers conceded defeat, leaving the artists to perform in front of a partially inflated globe and discarded nylon. The on-field action for the host nations provided a mixed bag of results.

Canada, one of three co-hosts, drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto. Bosnia took an early lead through Jovo Lukic, and the Canadian team, managed by Jesse Marsch, struggled to create clear scoring chances until Cyle Larin eventually leveled the score. While a draw leaves their qualification hopes alive, they now face a must-win scenario against Qatar with a difficult fixture against Switzerland still to come.

The United States, conversely, launched their campaign with a dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay in Los Angeles. Paraguay's difficulties began early with an own goal after seven minutes. Folarin Balogun, who developed through the English and Arsenal youth systems, scored a brace, though he had a third goal disallowed for offside. Giovanni Reyna added a superb trivela finish to cap the scoring.

A concern for the US was the early exit of star player Christian Pulisic, who was substituted at halftime after receiving a kick to the calf and reportedly struggled to walk. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino downplayed the injury, suggesting it should not be a major worry. Beyond the matches, a ground-level report from Los Angeles painted a picture of a city not yet fully immersed in World Cup fever.

Journalian Ian Herbert noted a stark absence of the typical tournament imagery. Outside LAFC's stadium, the visible fan presence was largely Mexican, clad in green. There were few banners, posters, or large-scale promotions featuring World Cup stars adorning the city. A taxi driver's comment summed it up: "The World Cup's not a novelty because we're always having new events.

" In contrast, the heartwarming image of the day showed young boys from the Mare favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, beaming with joy-a pure reminder of the tournament's foundational spirit. Finally, a quirky viral moment captured the internet's attention: a patriotic duck





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