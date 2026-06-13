Northern Ireland's Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney head into the World Cup of Darts as reigning champions, with England's Luke Littler and Luke Humphries as the favourites. Highlights of Northern Ireland against Wales in the World Cup of Darts final. Northern Ireland claimed a historic victory at the 2025 BetVictor World Cup of Darts, defeating Wales 10-9 in a dramatic final in Frankfurt.

World Cup of Darts: Josh Rock says no pressure on reigning champions Northern Ireland - 'All eyes will be on England ' Northern Ireland 's Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney head into the World Cup of Darts as reigning champions; England 's Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are the favourites;Highlights of Northern Ireland against Wales in the World Cup of Darts final Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney are reigning World Cup of Darts champions, but Rock is ready for eyes to be elsewhere this year.

Northern Ireland claimed a historic victory at the 2025 BetVictor World Cup of Darts, defeating Wales 10-9 in a dramatic final in Frankfurt. Rock and Gurney - the tournament's fourth seeds - broke down in tears after holding their nerve to make history for their nation.

Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney were in tears after clinching the World Cup of Darts title after an epic last-leg decider The duo enter this year's tournament as the third seeds and will join the action on Saturday with top seed England's Luke Littler and Luke Humphries, Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen and Gian van Veen, plus fourth seed Scotland's Gary Anderson and Cameron Menzies. Despite being the partnership that was better than the rest in 2025, Rock expects all focus to be on how Littler and Humphries will fare on their second time out at the World Cup.

The English world No 1 and 2 dramatically crashed out in the second round when they were beaten by Germany's Ricardo Pietreczko and Martin Schindler in their debut year as a pair. Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney attempted to put into words how they were feeling after Northern Ireland won the World Cup of Darts for the first time. I don't know how Daryl's feeling because I haven't really spoken to him much about it.

I don't want to think about it much but I'm looking forward to defending this title. Obviously everyone is talking about England. Last year, no one really thought there was going to be anything but the Lukes were going to win it. So, it is probably the same feeling this year, even more so maybe this year, that because it didn't happen last year they're not going to let that happen again.

While Littler and Humphries are the clear favourites once again, with many expecting them to be a different force this time around, Rock insists that the pairs game is very different. Indeed, he puts his and Gurney's success down to the fact that they work on so much together behind the scenes to ensure it clicks on the oche. You don't know if they're going to click or not again.

Pairs is a completely different game than it is to singles, so it's up to them to obviously get themselves a kick up the backside to work together. So that's up to them. Germany stunned pre-tournament favourites England in the second round of the World Cup of Darts, sending Luke Littler and Luke Humphries crashing out. I think if you have a very close partnership it really, really helps a lot.

It probably takes the pressure off each individual. They are always going to be the top two anyway because they are No 1 and No 2 in the world. It is always going to be between them two and rightly so because they are the ones who are doing the business at the minute. Who will win this year's World Cup of Darts?

Northern Ireland will be defending their title and you can watch all the action on Sky Sports from June 11-14





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World Cup Of Darts Northern Ireland Daryl Gurney Josh Rock England Luke Littler Luke Humphries Michael Van Gerwen Gian Van Veen Gary Anderson Cameron Menzies Ricardo Pietreczko Martin Schindler England Vs Germany World Cup Of Darts Final Northern Ireland Vs Wales World Cup Of Darts 2025 Betvictor World Cup Of Darts World Cup Of Darts Champions World Cup Of Darts Title World Cup Of Darts Defending World Cup Of Darts Defending Champions World Cup Of Darts Defending Champions Norther World Cup Of Darts Defending Champions Norther World Cup Of Darts Defending Champions Norther World Cup Of Darts Defending Champions Norther World Cup Of Darts Defending Champions Norther World Cup Of Darts Defending Champions Norther World Cup Of Darts Defending Champions Norther World Cup Of Darts Defending Champions Norther World Cup Of Darts Defending Champions Norther World Cup Of Darts Defending Champions Norther World Cup Of Darts Defending Champions Norther World Cup Of Darts Defending Champions Norther World Cup Of Darts Defending Champions Norther World Cup Of Darts Defending Champions Norther World Cup Of Darts Defending Champions Norther World Cup Of Darts Defending Champions Norther

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