World Cup sticker album completion could cost parents over £2,000 amid rising collectibles prices

With the 2026 World Cup featuring 48 teams, Panini's sticker book includes a record 980 stickers, potentially costing collectors up to £2,000 to complete. The trend highlights growing costs for football memorabilia as FIFA transitions to a new licensing partner after 2030.

Parents may face costs exceeding £2,000 to complete their children's World Cup sticker album s following Panini 's release of an updated collection featuring stars like Neymar Jr. The expansion to 48 teams for this summer's tournament means more players and stickers than ever before.

In total, Panini's book contains 980 stickers, including over 120 new cards added just before the event and 68 special editions for icons such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Each packet of seven stickers sells for £1.25 in British stores, so even with near-perfect luck buyers would need to spend about £175 to fill the 112-page album.

However, estimates suggest that for those without extraordinary luck, the cost of acquiring every single sticker could reach as high as £2,000. Sticker collecting is a long-standing World Cup tradition for fans. Notably, a 1979 Panini sticker of Maradona sold for £470,000 at auction in 2021, while a completed 1970 album-the first ever released by Panini-fetching around £10,000 in 2017.

Despite their popularity, Panini's era will end after the 2030 World Cup as FIFA recently announced a partnership with rival collectibles firm Fanatics, parent company of Topps, which will produce exclusive FIFA stickers from 2031 onward. FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the deal's role in globalizing fan engagement and generating commercial revenue for the sport.

These rising sticker costs coincide with widespread criticism over ticket prices for this summer's event, with some final tickets listed as high as £24,600, pricing out many supporters and potentially leaving seats empty during group stages. FIFA expects to generate £2.24 billion from ticket and hospitality sales-three times the revenue from the Qatar World Cup-and claims to offer a broad range of price points, though it released some cheaper tickets late due to backlash.

Additional content includes a quiz about England stars under manager Thomas Tuchel and a mention of Tunisia appointing a World Cup cult hero as manager after sacking Sabri Lamouchi





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