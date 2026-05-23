World Cup Ticket Scams: How to Avoid Getting Duped

The article provides tips on how to safely purchase World Cup tickets, including using trustworthy websites, checking domain creation dates, and running QR code reverse image searches. It also warns against using social media platforms for ticket purchases and being cautious of ticket prices.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar was marred by a large number of scam domains, fake social media accounts, advertisements, apps, and spoofed ticketing sites.

Since last August, over 4,300 fake FIFA-related domains had been registered, with this figure likely to have increased by now, mimicking official platforms. To avoid falling victim to ticket scams, it is important to use trusted websites, run QR code reverse image search, never buy a physical ticket, be wary of unrealistic ticket prices, and ensure secure payment methods are used





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