World Cup WAGs Power List: Messi's Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Tops Ranking of Influential Partners

The Daily Mail's Power List ranks the wealthiest and most influential World Cup WAGs, with Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi, claiming the top spot. Georgina Rodriguez, partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, follows at number two. Both women have built significant personal brands through social media, endorsements, and media appearances despite their husbands' billionaire status.

The upcoming World Cup has drawn global attention not only to the players but also to their partners, often referred to as WAGs (wives and girlfriends).

The Daily Mail has released a Power List ranking the most influential and wealthy among them. Topping the list is Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. While her personal earnings from endorsements are modest compared to Messi's billionaire status-he and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only active team sport athletes to surpass the billion-dollar mark-she has become a significant influencer in her own right.

At 38, Roccuzzo maintains a relatively low-key lifestyle compared to other WAGs, focusing on raising her three sons in Miami. However, she has recently stepped into the spotlight, launching major partnerships with brands like Adidas, Tiffany & Co., Alo Yoga, and Anastasia Beverly Hills. She also supports Argentine educational charity Estudiar es Mejor. With 40 million social media followers, she is leveraging her platform strategically.

Coming in second is Georgina Rodriguez, partner of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. Rodriguez, 32, boasts an Instagram following of 73 million, amplified by the Netflix reality series I Am Georgina. The show documented her life with Ronaldo and their meeting in 2016 when she worked as a Gucci sales assistant in Madrid. Although her personal wealth is far less than Ronaldo's-his tax-free Al Nassr contract reportedly worth $400 million annually propelling him to billionaire status-she has become a powerful brand ambassador.

Rodriguez's visibility and business acumen place her among the most prominent WAGs globally. Both women exemplify how modern partners of top athletes are carving out independent identities and commercial success. They balance family life with high-profile endorsements, social media influence, and philanthropy. Their stories reflect broader trends of athlete families embracing media opportunities and personal branding.

The World Cup provides a global stage that further amplifies their reach, turning private lives into public assets. While Messi and Ronaldo dominate on the field, their partners are making equally strategic moves off it, shaping contemporary celebrity culture and marketing dynamics in sports





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Wags World Cup Antonela Roccuzzo Lionel Messi Georgina Rodriguez Cristiano Ronaldo Influencers Social Media Endorsements Celebrity Partners Power List

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